Photographing The Deco Decades

From '70s to '80s to '90s to Y2K, Deco Dream Suite does it all. The photography studio shows the versatility and power of set curation and an artistic approach, allowing people to immerse themselves in an era during a photo shoot. Owner Anya — who goes just by her first name — has over 10 years of photography and modeling experience, and her love for vintage photographs, clothes, deco and general vibe finally pushed her to open up Deco Dream Suite, her dream studio, on NE Division Street in December 2022, next to the well-loved Revival Vintage.

"I've been really wanting to shoot at studios, especially in wintertime, but that kind of fit my style—more vintage, authentic-looking places. I had a lot of trouble finding anything like '80s or art deco [in Bend,] so I decided to just curate a vintage photo studio that has it."

Collecting vintage furniture and old finds from antique malls, Iron Horse, vintage vendors and hidden places in Oregon, Anya and her partner took time to search out props to fill the space.

The biggest pieces in the room are the couple's most prized finds—the kitschy, '80s, deco revival, white bed frame and matching vanity. These pieces alone take people back in time when they step into the studio. With the additional deco pieces—lamps, sheets, curtains, wall art and rugs—the room comes together, creating an authentic look.

"I want the space to feel like it really is from [the era we are shooting,]" Anya said. "And maybe some people can even recognize it and feel nostalgia."

One wall is dedicated to pure '70s energy—record player, poker set, earthy tones, paisley and floral textiles. The rest of the room gravitates toward Anya's passion for '80s deco revival and can easily be transformed into '90s and Y2K sets. Anya has storage units filled with random finds to make clients' visions and dreams come to life, including over 30 vintage troll dolls.

Each photoshoot comes with a brainstorming session, personalized set curation and comfortable environment. Whether clients are first-timers or full-time models, Anya's focus is to make the session fun and empowering, and of course, getting some sweet shots.

"One thing that I try to do is capture the person's essence, even if it's like a crazy, surreal scene," she said. "I still want to capture just a spark or like a glimpse of their personality."

Deco Dream Suite works closely with Shasta Ashford from Revival Vintage, located right next to the studio. Shooting clothing and working together on events, these creative businesses are just wanting to share the love of vintage.

Deco Dream Suite has been hosting "Photo Slams" at the end of each month since opening in December. The events are interactive, community-oriented get-togethers for the public. Photographers, models and creatives get together for a collaborative shoot in the studio, sharing tips and picking each other's brains. RSVPs are required for a headcount.

"Everyone is welcome to the Photo Slams, from beginners to experts," Anya told the Source. "For people who only shoot landscapes that want to get into portraiture. For people who have been doing portraiture forever. Even for people with zero experience [with photography and/or modeling.] Even if they've never had a picture taken of them before."