Remembering Jon Rev-Dude

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Dude family

Jon Rev-Dude

January 8, 1971 - April 15, 2024





t is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved husband and father Jon Rev-Dude. Jon Rev-Dude, was born in Seattle, Washington, on January 8, 1971, and passed away on April 15, 2024, in Bend, Oregon.

After graduating from Mt. Baker Senior High School, Jon proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from September 14, 1989, to December 16, 1992. During his service, he demonstrated exceptional dedication and received several awards and decorations, including the Army Service Ribbon, Expert Badge M16 Rifle, National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge Hand Grenade, Expert Dragon Gunner, Combat Infantryman Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Saudi Arabia Liberation Medal. He bravely served in defense of Saudi Arabia and the liberation and defense of Kuwait during Desert Storm.

After his military service, Jon embarked on a new chapter in Nashville, TN, where he was best known as Punk Rock Jon. He embraced the music scene and made a lasting impact with his passion for punk rock. In 1999, he relocated to Oregon to care for his grandfather, where he pursued his love for comic books and opened the comic book store 3KM 3rd Millennium with his friend PJ Crader until 2004.

Jon had a passion for brewing and crafting spirits. He was a distiller at Oregon Spirit Distillery in Bend, Oregon, where he showcased his expertise in crafting fine spirits. He was a moonshine maker, sharing his many creations with friends and family. Jon's talents extended beyond the brewing world; he was also known as a skilled bartender at the D&D Bar and Grill, where he worked from October 2016 until the date of his death. He was honored as co-Best Bartender in 2021 in Bend, Oregon.

Jon was a true Renaissance man, possessing a wide range of skills and interests. He was a jack of all trades and a serious collector of all things, always eager to learn and explore new hobbies. Jon was a dedicated member of the Pacific Northwest Gambler 500 group, and the D.B.A.G.S. where he found joy in participating in rallies around Oregon. His 'Wustang' Mustang wasn't just a vehicle but a symbol of his commitment to both adventure and environmental stewardship. Jon's enthusiasm for rallying wasn't just about the thrill of the ride; it was also about making a difference. He loved nothing more than traversing Oregon's landscapes, not only enjoying the journey but also picking up litter along the way. His tireless efforts to keep the environment clean showcased his deep love for nature and his desire to leave the world a better place for future generations.

Jon was not only a dedicated husband and father but also an active member of his community. He coached his children in various activities and spent significant time with the Amity Creek School community. Recently, he made history by becoming the first male member of the High Desert Middle School PTA, demonstrating his commitment to supporting education and youth development.

Jon is survived by his beloved wife of over 20 years, Rebecca Dude, their children Bacchus Ivan Dude (age 12) and Virginia Iris Dude (age 8), his mother Susan Snook, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Glen and Patti Samuel, father-in-law Phil Spor and partner Sally Fairchild, family members Jennifer and Demitrius Sturdivant and family, Eric and Julie Spor and family, Krisi and Troy Troost and family, Courtney Stone and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Ivan Snook.

Memorial service:

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the family via Venmo to Rebecca Dude @RebeccaDude.

In remembrance of Jon, let's honor his spirit with a final "thumbs up!"