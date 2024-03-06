Sasquatch Seriously

In Oregon we take Sasquatch (also known as Bigfoot) seriously. It's one of the main legends associated with this state — so much so that when I travel and tell people I'm from Oregon, they ask if I've seen Bigfoot. I haven't, but I also don't spend that much time in the forest, to be honest. I've also never really given much thought to the legend of Sasquatch itself and what its real-life roots are in this region. The High Desert Museum also realizes that Oregon's knowledge base on Sasquatch is limited, specifically through an Indigenous lens.

click to enlarge Bill Jorgen Art, culture, history and Sasquatch collide at the High Desert Museum as guests of all ages take in a wide assortment of exhibits.

Sensing Sasquatch is an exhibit that will run at the High Desert Museum through Jan. 12, 2025, and shares the mythical creature's relationship to the high desert through the lens of five indigenous artists: Phillip Cash Cash, Ph.D. (Nez Perce, Cayuse), HollyAnna CougarTracks DeCoteau Littlebull (Yakama, Nez Perce, Cayuse, Cree), Charlene "Tillie" Moody (Warm Springs), Frank Buffalo Hyde (Nez Perce, Onondaga) and Rocky LaRock (Salish).

High Desert Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw Ph.D. helps explain a little of the history of Sasquatch and the indigenous artists: "Since time immemorial, Native peoples of the High Desert region have encountered and told stories about Sasquatch," says Whitelaw. "The exhibition is all through the voices of the artists, and they each have their own contribution to this exploration of Sasquatch's importance. Artist HollyAnna CougarTracks, for instance, calls Sasquatch a protector of people and place. Artist Phillip Cash Cash shares that Sasquatch has agency and chooses when to appear to and interact with people."

click to enlarge Bill Jorgen

The Museum has always made bold choices when curating new exhibits and this one will be no different. Taking the mainstream view that culture has always had of Sasquatch and giving it some regional and historical context is not something that most people would have expected of the museum, but it's brilliant to approach something that has been treated with such kitsch in the past with seriousness and respect.

"We like to explore these intersections of culture and art, people and landscape — they make for rich storytelling and unexpected experiences for visitors," Whitelaw told the Source Weekly. "Centering an exhibition on Native art and knowledge about Sasquatch creates an engaging experience — we all have seen Bigfoot imagery on everything from coffee mugs to t-shirts. This is different, and visitors will encounter new and unexpected ideas with the focus on Indigenous worldviews that will spark conversation and connection."

The otters at the High Desert Museum are my happy place, so I don't need an excuse to go there, ever, but with Sensing Sasquatch, the Andy Warhol Endangered Species exhibit and the traveling Timber Culture exhibit, I'm not sure there's been a better time to check out the museum...especially for non-otter obsessives like myself.

"The High Desert Museum shares the stories of the High Desert region by weaving together art, cultures, history and the natural world," explains Whitelaw. "We create immersive experiences that evoke wonder and engage visitors of all ages. We do so through indoor and outdoor permanent and changing exhibitions, ranging from Andy Warhol artwork to Indigenous knowledge and voices. We also care for more than 120 animals, from fish to porcupines, who serve as ambassadors for their species that educate visitors about the High Desert landscape."

click to enlarge Bill Jorgen

Also expect Sensing Sasquatch to attract all your, ahem, senses, as it's also a multimedia exhibit. "Sensing Sasquatch" engages the senses," says Whitelaw. "Video and projections are layered into the gallery, as are sounds and even smell — an olfactory station invites visitors to transport themselves into place with a few sniffs. The exhibition is truly an immersive experience."

Seeing Sasquatch through an indigenous lens is just one more reason why we're lucky in Central Oregon to have the High Desert Museum. It's one of the first places I visited when I moved here almost 25 years ago, and the thoughtfulness of the curation has never let me down in any of my visits. The staff cares about educating people about this region, and helped teach me the importance of being an Oregonian. Sasquatch is waiting; go check it out.

High Desert Museum

59800 HWY 97, Bend

541-382-4754

Open Daily 9am-5pm