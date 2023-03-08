The Latest in Cannabis

While you were getting high, things happened. Here are some of them now.

Fentanyl gummies: This is the story most of you may have already heard — a scary news item, but it looks to be fiction, which is scary as well.

On Feb. 24, news outlets reported that fentanyl and heroin were found in packages of cannabis gummies sold in Philadelphia, after two people overdosed. ("Overdosed" is often confused with "fatally overdosed," leaving some people to believe the gummy eaters had died. They had not, and have since made full recoveries.)

Fentanyl and cannabis gummies are not a good idea, and it now seems they also are not a real thing.

First, these were not cannabis gummies containing THC sold in a regulated, licensed dispensary. These were the not-terribly-prophetically named "Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes" by Strictly Delta, derived from hemp, and purchased at your trusted source for safe and healthy products, a Tobacco Hut in Montgomery County.

"If anyone has any of these gummies, do not eat them. We need to get the word out that some of these packages contain deadly drugs — fentanyl and heroin," warned Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele at a press conference.

But hold up, because just four days later, DA Steele announced that actually, the gummies did not have any fentanyl or heroin, after further testing. The false positives is a jawn unto itself, involving National Guard-supplied mobile drug testing gear that Steele claimed to be able to test at levels so low as to be fictional.

While "Two Morons Ate Too Much Delta 8" is the real story, this is another example of the myth of fentanyl being added to "cannabis" products. It also erodes the public's belief that fentanyl is actually being added to pills and powder drugs, which are resulting in record high fatal overdoses.

Oregon cannabis industry figures killed: Two longtime Oregon cannabis industry figures were murdered in January in Houston, Texas, in crimes some believe are possibly connected to illicit cannabis.

Dana Ryssdal, co-founder of Oregon-based cannabis distribution company LTRMN Inc, was found shot to death in a Houston area home, which also contained 129 pounds of cannabis, 10 pounds of hash oil, and $36,000 in cash.

In the trunk of a car at the house police also discovered the body of Rogue Valley Cannabis co-founder, James Martin III, who had also been fatally shot. No suspect(s) have been identified by authorities.

Both men were well-respected, longtime players in the Oregon cannabis scene and contributed greatly to the development of Oregon's regulated cannabis industry.

Sell weed on Twitter: (Not literally, unless that's what you actually do, in which case, Jah Speed.) In a first of its kind move, Twitter announced that, with certain conditions, they will now accept ads for cannabis products, services and events.

Prior to this, only CBD topicals were allowed to advertise on the app, which is the first of the social media giants to offer this opportunity to the cannabis industry. This change applies to Twitter's U.S policies, as Twitter has allowed cannabis adverts in Canada after national legalization passed in 2018.

Cannabis-related ads are still not allowed on Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok, and account holders frequently experience warnings, and even account deletions, on those platforms solely over cannabis-related content. (That's why so many cannabis content IG accounts have "V. 2.0" or greater in their profile names.) Mark Zuckerberg, a man who should be consuming cannabis more so than anyone, continues to officially ban cannabis content or ads.

Whether this move by an admittedly cash-strapped, increasingly flop-sweaty Elon Musk moves the other SM Oligarchs to allow cannabis ads remains to be seen. But the cannabis industry remains unique, with high taxes paid at every stage, paired with a widespread advertising ban on the most popular social media platforms and other marketing channels.

With regulated cannabis sales projected to hit over $30 billion in 2023, and over $50 billion by 2028, it seems unlikely platforms will be able to resist the enormous potential ad revenue for much longer. Prepare for cannabis-based ad targeting; they KNOW you high.