The Medicine Cabinet Within: The Virtues of Sleep

How is your sleep? Are you able to fall asleep easily? Having any difficulty staying asleep throughout the night? Do you feel rested when you wake up in the morning?

These are questions I always ask patients when learning about their health history and find that the answers are important and guiding for determining priorities in the trajectory of care. It is very interesting how this question often opens a larger discussion that can lead to sources of stress or worry in a person's life, as well as deeper insights into one's level of vitality or well-being.

Many reasons exist for poor sleep, some mental/emotional as well as many physiological explanations, and there is a wide spectrum of severity for sleep disturbance or insomnia. The bottom line is the same though — if an individual is not getting restful and rejuvenating sleep most of the time, it will invariably lead to negative impacts on health over time.

When we reach deep and restful states of sleep our bodies and brains are allowed to slow down. This creates a state when much repair and rejuvenation is possible. During sleep the pituitary gland releases growth hormone, and other important hormonal shifts occur that are important for the health of our brains, including memory and cognitive function. While we sleep our bodies have an opportunity for cellular regeneration, to repair damaged tissue, support healthy growth and to support a balanced and vital immune system. And of course, it allows us to feel rested and vibrant the next day.

One common physical cause of poor sleep, sleep apnea, is known to contribute to a host of potentially serious health conditions. High cholesterol and blood pressure, blood sugar dysregulation, weight gain and ultimately cardiovascular problems can all develop from this cause of poor sleep. While these conditions are often managed by medications, I have found that by addressing the underlying causes and restoring restful sleep, these metabolic issues will commonly begin to correct themselves.

Sleep studies are available through local clinics, and there are also reputable companies that supply gear to perform at-home sleep studies, to determine what is going on throughout a night of sleep. There are also newer devices and apps that will allow some useful biofeedback of how well one is sleeping.

Feedback from individuals in my practice suggests that stress, anxiety and a general sense of overwhelm are the most common reasons for poor or disturbed sleep. The contributing reasons for this are endemic in our culture, and to remedy these factors requires a close and honest assessment of how we are moving through our lives. If deep sleep means that the brain is literally allowed to slow down, it makes sense that slowing ourselves down before bed is a necessary part of the program.

While there are a multitude of amino acids and herbal formulations, homeopathics and prescriptive medications to help with sleep, there are also some simple self-care recommendations that everyone can implement. These can be surprisingly helpful for improving the quality of sleep.

Exercise — getting at least 20 minutes of exercise at the beginning of the day can help sleep at the end of the day.

Diet — don't eat late into the evening, as you should not still be digesting when trying to fall asleep. Caffeine should only be consumed at the beginning of the day, and be careful with sugar and alcohol intake at night as this can throw off insulin and cortisol levels, compromising restful sleep.

Consider the hour before bedtime the wind-down period — let your brain and nervous system know it's time to slow down. Put away the phone, turn off the television and take time to just relax and rest. News or upsetting media is a sure way to prevent restful sleep.

Dim the lights and put on some relaxing music.

Ever had an Epsom salt bath? The magnesium absorbed is a great way to relax the muscles and nervous system and set the stage for a good night's rest.

If repetitive thoughts or worry keep you up, try a journaling download — write everything down and "empty" your mind before lying down for the night.

-Joshua Phillips, ND is the director at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center in Bend. He can be reached at [email protected] for question or comment.