The Medicine Cabinet Within: Keeping It Clean

Our bodies are amazing creations, capable of profound self-healing and detoxification. The bodies we all inhabit have evolved over millions of years and out of necessity developed incredible abilities to assimilate, absorb, break down and eliminate things from our bodies. Ideally, we keep what we need to sustain life and well-being, while detoxifying by eliminating metabolic, environmental and other waste.

When we talk about detoxification, often what comes to mind is periodic focused dietary cleanses. While many approaches to periodic fasting or cleansing are indeed good for our health, detoxification is something that is always happening in our bodies. It's happening at a cellular level, within organs and organ systems, and there's a lot we can do to support this innate and self-managing process.

The digestive tract has both the responsibility for assimilating nutrients as well as eliminating waste products further downstream. The liver, a virtual symphony of biochemical reactions, is not only processing sugars, fats and proteins and spinning a process that translates into nutrient delivery to every cell in our bodies but is also hard at work breaking down everything else that comes into the system. By some very ingenious detox pathways in the liver, metabolic waste is then further eliminated through bile, blood, as well as urine via the kidneys.

According to The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, the liver performs over 500 vital functions—and that's just what we know of. Volumes of books and periodicals describe the complex processes the liver is tending to for our health and well-being.

While the liver has adapted beautifully to life on Planet Earth, in today's polluted environment and less-than-optimal food supply, it is often challenged to keep up with all the duties it is charged with. With unhealthy foods, combined with excessive alcohol consumption, high stress levels, too much sitting and for many, a list of prescription drugs, the system can become "backed up," which can lead to dysfunction of normal physiology, contributing to virtually all our most popular chronic diseases.

One of the old adages of Naturopathic medicine is that disease is rarely a mistake in the body, but rather the correct way for the body to respond given a certain set of circumstances. Meaning, that if there are enough external or internal factors that are out of balance or challenging the system, then disease will ensue.

So what can we do to support our body's ability to keep itself healthy? As mentioned, periodic focused cleanses can be helpful, but even more effective is a regular routine of supporting our vital functions of health and detoxification.

First off, there should not be attempts at "liver cleansing" if the digestive system is not already functioning well. It is vital that the GI tract be functioning first. Daily bowel movements with healthy stool are a must, and if not already happening, should be the first goal for supporting the body's ability to detoxify.

There is no shortage of formulas and products designed to help with detoxification, and when getting into this realm, I would strongly recommend the support of a health care provider skilled in this arena, if the goal is to directly upregulate liver detoxification. There are also many simple things that can be done first that will have a positive impact.

A healthy diet that emphasizes anti-inflammatory foods, minimizing or avoiding alcohol, and staying well hydrated are extremely important. Fiber is very important dietarily, as it helps with binding toxins and removing them from the GI tract. Foods rich in antioxidants will also support detoxification at a cellular level. An herbal bitter or the routine of apple cider vinegar before a meal for many can help "kick-start" and optimize digestion at the area of the upper digestive tract.

Hydration cannot be emphasized enough, as we are a culture that is chronically dehydrated. Water should be consumed between meals primarily (so as not to dilute stomach acid for digestion), which will serve to help dilute metabolic waste products and aid in their elimination from the body.

Additional tips to help support the body's ability to stay clean:

Regular exercise and movement

Sauna

Hot/Cold alternating hydrotherapy

Herbs and compounds that support the liver and gut

Dry skin brushing

Colonic hydrotherapy

—Joshua Phillips, ND is the director at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center in Bend. He can be reached at [email protected] for question or comment.