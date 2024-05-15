The Medicine Cabinet Within

click to enlarge SW

Over 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a condition that is typically progressive and causes the decline of cognitive function, ultimately leading to worsening dementia. Dementia is defined as a gradual decline in a person's memory, as well as their ability to think clearly and coherently, diminishing the ability of an individual to function well socially and independently. Not everyone with symptoms of dementia has Alzheimer's disease, but Mayo Clinic estimates that of the 55 million individuals with dementia worldwide, 60-70% of those cases are caused by the brain changes associated with Alzheimer's.

Research into the underlying causes and pharmacological interventions for treating Alzheimer's has long been focused on proteins called Tau, and beta-amyloid plaques that seem to be toxic to neurons, as well as disruptive to the trillions of neuronal connections in the brain. Unfortunately, drugs designed to address these phenomena have not been able to make an appreciable difference in the trajectory of cognitive function and decline in those with dementia.

While some genetic and familial influence has been identified, except in the rarest cases, there is not a genetic pattern that guarantees someone will get dementia. There do, however, appear to be several lifestyle, social and chronic health issues associated with the health of our brains. It has become clear that many of these may be contributors to the development of Alzheimer's and cognitive decline.

It's not a big surprise that smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are just not associated with keeping our brains and nervous systems healthy, but in fact appear to increase the risk for degenerative changes as we age. Repeated head trauma (TBIs) also increases the risk of developing dementia, as does obesity, lack of exercise, chronic unmanaged stress and habitually poor sleep patterns. Without a doubt, regular exercise, eating a healthful diet and preventing chronic illnesses are great ways to positively influence the health of our brain as we age.

A body of research also implicates blood sugar dysregulation and insulin resistance as having an influence on brain health and cognitive decline. In fact, there are doctors and researchers, including a Dr. Dale Bredesen, who advocates that blood sugar regulation is key to preventing and treating dementia, and promotes a ketogenic diet as part of his treatment strategy. He further advocates addressing all aspects of health that can be generators of inflammation, such as chronic infections, environmental exposures and an inflamed gut, all having the potential to act as ongoing insults to the nervous system. In his book "The End of Alzheimer's Program," Bredesen goes into detail describing his rationale and unconventional treatment approaches.

Much could be said on the topic of gut health in general and its connection to brain health and cognitive function. A reference back to this author's previous article, "The Gut-Brain Connection" published in the Source Weekly last year, sheds more light on this subject.

Beyond the realm of physiologic health contributions to brain health or disease, are the many ways that our social and creative activities influence brain health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social isolation increases the risk of premature death from all disease causes, as well as increasing the risk of developing dementia by 50%. The very simple and crucial time spent with other humans might be one of the most important things we can do for our cognitive health.

Social endeavors like playing games, while also interacting with friends and family, are tremendously good for our brains and cognition. Games like cards or crossword puzzles done individually are also helpful. Creative outlets such as playing and listening to music are wonderful and enjoyable ways to support brain health. An overview of music and dementia in the journal "Practical Neurology" describes the benefits of music for those with dementia and their caregivers alike, while another study titled "Singing for the Brain" suggests that singing resulted in "lifting of the spirits" as well as a "positive impacts on memory" among other positive outcomes.

While conventional medical thinking around dementia and Alzheimer's is commonly referred to as unpreventable and incurable, there may in fact be many ways in which we can influence and support a healthy brain and nervous system as we grow older.

—Joshua Phillips, ND, is a naturopathic physician. He can be reached at [email protected] with questions or comments.