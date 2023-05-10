'The Old Man and the Old Moon,' an Epic Fable

Bend plant shop owner John Kish has loved growing things since he was a small child. His second passion, though, was only realized after earning his college degree at Oregon State and the University of Washington.

"Once I graduated with my horticulture degree, I went to New York and attended Circle in the Square Theatre School," he says. "That's when my love for theater was spurred." Kish worked as an actor and director in New York for several years, but the city never felt like home. "I did not think I was going to end up in Bend, mind you. But I fell in love with the community."

click to enlarge Elizabeth Warnimont Cast members of "The Old Man and the Old Moon" are called upon to play multiple roles. In the inset at right, Daniel Schimmoler plays Matheson, one of his four characters in the play.

Kish had originally wanted to open a plant shop, theater and coffee shop all in one place. "But when I made that decision to jump ship and go from employee to self- employed, I decided to focus on plants first." He opened Somewhere That's Green on Greenwood Avenue, his third Bend location, because the place needed more room for the plants – but the new space was so big, he soon realized it was also perfect for the inclusion of a "pocket" theater: The Greenhouse Cabaret.

The company's first production, last October's "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," was such a big hit, Kish knew the theater was going to take off. "It moved a lot of people," he says. "People of all ages came up to me crying. It feels amazing to have that effect." While the current play, "The Old Man and the Old Moon," is an entirely different style of theater, he is confident it will also be well received.

"Hedwig was more of an improv, rock band show," he explains. "This one is storyteller theater – everything is make-believe. There's a giant fish that eats the main character at one point. We're inside the fish, there's a hot air balloon, a pirate crew – it's theater magic." Kish says many in the cast for "Moon" came from the Hedwig audience. "Mostly the crew is the same," he says, "but cast-wise, the people in this show were in the audience for Hedwig. They got inspired to get involved."

PigPen Theatre Company, a troupe of seven artists who collaborate to produce, create, act and direct original plays, debuted this one-off Broadway in 2012. It imagines the moon's story, much like an ancient creation myth. Who is the man, what is the moon, and how did they come to be? Has he always been all alone up there? The story has a rich folklore feel, enhanced with mostly acoustic musical accompaniment.

The play takes audiences on an adventure of history, fantasy and evolving relationships, beginning as the man's wife recalls a melody that draws her back to a time when their lives were quite different and unpredictable. She longs to get away from the drudgery of their unchanging daily rituals, while he remains firmly attached to the status quo.

Much of the story is told in song, played and sung by all of the cast members. The folk music feel of the production extends to both the instrumentation, including banjo, guitar and accordion, and the costuming of simple tunics, boots and stylized accessories. The set may be small, but the "theater magic" Kish refers to is apparent in clever use of light, sound and physical improvisation.

Daniel Schimmoller carries the narration in a charming brogue, creating the impression that we are hearing the tale told late at night in an Irish pub. Steven Livingston, director of music at Sisters Middle School, plays the shy moon keeper who reveals his feisty side when he must convince others to help him along his journey. All of the players are endearing and animated, employing a range of talents including shadow play and even a bit of puppetry to weave the winding tale.

"The Old Man and the Old Moon" is directed by Kish together with Assistant Director Josh Curtis. ASL interpreters will be present for the May 20 and May 21 performances. There is no intermission; run time is approx. 90 minutes.

The Old Man and the Old Moon

Through Sat., June 3, 7:30pm

The Greenhouse Cabaret

1017 NE 2nd St., Bend