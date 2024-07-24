The Psychedelic Frontier: Exploring intentional psychedelic use in the modern world

click to enlarge SW

Mary Casanave Sheridan is a psychedelic coach and guide. Through this column she aims to answer reader questions, dispel myths and disinformation, around psychedelic substances and their potential, creating a more empowered and well-informed public.

Q: I heard that Measure 110 has been repealed and Schedule 1 substances are no longer legal in Oregon. Can you please explain how this affects access to therapeutic psychedelics?

A: In November 2020, Oregon made headlines by passing Measure 110, the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, which decriminalized personal possession of small amounts of drugs, including psychedelics, and redirected marijuana tax revenue to fund drug treatment programs. However, recent developments have seen this groundbreaking measure repealed, leaving many to question the implications for the future of drug reform and psychedelic usage in Oregon.

In the most recent legislative session, Measure 110 was replaced with a drug deflection bill, HB 4002, signaling a significant shift in Oregon's approach to drug policy.

As one who is always skeptical and wary of voter-passed initiatives being overturned through the legislative process, I find this to be a stark reminder of the precarious nature of drug reform. It highlights a disconcerting trend where the will of the people, as expressed through direct democracy, is overridden by legislative maneuvers. This is not just about a single law but about the broader dialogue on drug policy, rehabilitation and the role of psychedelics in society.

It is essential to clarify this all in no way affects Measure 109, which voters also passed in November 2020, allowing for the creation of a licensed psilocybin facilitation service center model in Oregon and providing a regulated framework for the therapeutic use of psilocybin. The distinction between these two measures underscores the nuanced stance Oregon has taken toward psychedelics — differentiating between decriminalizing drug possession and endorsing regulated therapeutic use.

The repeal of Measure 110 casts deep shadows on the gray-market practitioners, such as myself, who've been delicately balancing on the peripheries of the law, utilizing the decriminalization of small amounts of substances like DMT, LSD, psilocybin and MDMA, and offering transformative experiences through ceremonies and therapeutic sessions. However, even as the ground beneath us shifts, our commitment to the well-being of our clients remains unshaken. True change and growth often flourish in the space between the stringent lines of rules and the boundless realm of the spirit.

So, what does the repeal mean for the future of psychedelic usage in Oregon? Firstly, it serves as a wake-up call for the necessity of clear, open discussions on drug policy and the role of psychedelics within that framework. The original intent behind Measure 110 was never explicitly focused on facilitating greater access to psychedelics, whether for therapeutic purposes or otherwise. The rather abrupt legislative overhaul demonstrates the fragility of reform efforts that bypass comprehensive public discourse. For those advocating for psychedelic and broader drug reform, this moment could galvanize efforts to engage in more direct, transparent dialogues with policymakers, stakeholders and the public.

Moreover, the experience underscores the need for nuanced conversation around the true value of these substances. Advocates articulate the difference between therapeutic access under regulated conditions and broader efforts to decriminalize drug possession, but I ask for a closer look at Oregon's psilocybin service center model of care, reflecting on whether this framework truly prioritizes wellness and access or leans toward profit. As we progress in this conversation, it's crucial to ensure our methods focus on paths toward genuine healing and spiritual growth, honoring Indigenous practices, and allowing for personal autonomy and choice, and don't just center on profit in defining if a system is viable.

— Questions are encouraged to be sent to [email protected] and free 30-minute consultations for further discussions can be made through her website https://myco.vision.