Welcome to the Neighborhood!

Bend is a beautiful town known for its stunning natural scenery, vibrant culture and year-round outdoor activities. Whether you're relocating for work or simply looking for a change of scenery, choosing the right neighborhood can be a daunting task. To help you make the best decision, here are some tips for choosing a neighborhood when moving to Bend, Oregon.

Research the neighborhoods.

You may want to be able to walk or bike to work and school. Or being close to a trail or dog park might be important. Are you looking for a neighborhood filled with kids and families? Or do you prefer a quiet street with lots of privacy? These are all important factors to consider when beginning your home search in Bend. I suggest sitting down with your real estate professional, a map, and your list of wants and needs. You can get a feel for where things are located and begin to narrow down.

Consider your lifestyle.

If you enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, biking or skiing, then you may want to look at a neighborhood with easy access to Mt. Bachelor and the river trail. If you prefer a more urban lifestyle, then you might want to consider living close to Downtown Bend or the Old Mill District, where you can walk to restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Are you interested in gardening or having a few chickens? If so, you'll need to understand the bylaws in certain neighborhoods as some are stricter than others.

Think about commute times.

Commuting in Bend is typically very easy, although locals are likely to disagree as our population has grown. And while traffic has increased, you'd be hard-pressed to find a commute longer than 25 minutes no matter where in town you are traveling. Still, you may want to be close enough to your work or school to minimize your commute time, whether that's by car or bike. We'd suggest practicing the commute from your selected neighborhoods at different times of day and week. That way you will know just what to expect.

Look for amenities.

In Bend, there are a few mixed-use communities like Northwest Crossing and Discovery West that offer proximity to parks and dog parks, businesses, schools and restaurants. If exercise and/or sports facilities such as tennis or pickle ball are important to you, make sure you know what is offered in the area you are considering. Some neighborhoods offer easy access to community gardens which is a very nice feature should you be interested in gardening but lack the yard space.

Check out the schools.

Luckily, Bend has several highly rated schools in the Bend-La Pine Schools district. There are also several alternative schools and private schools to choose from. Be clear what school is connected to the neighborhood and then do your research.

Talk to the locals.

Ask your coworkers, friends and real estate professional about their experiences living in different neighborhoods. They can give you insight into what it's really like to live there and help you make an informed decision.