What's the market doing?

Bend has grown from a Northwest tourist destination to a surprisingly well-known destination throughout the country. The casual, outdoor lifestyle, fun and warm community, with a growing tech industry, has become a sought-after destination for real estate buyers. The real estate market is diverse, attracting buyers with unique financial situations and life plans. Here we delve into the complexities of the Bend real estate market and why "timing the market" is a challenging endeavor.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

The Bend market is a microcosm of the broader real estate world, with buyers spanning a wide spectrum of financial situations. Some buyers come to the table with substantial savings, excellent credit scores and a clear path to securing their dream homes. Others might be first-time homebuyers navigating a market where prices have appreciated quickly over the years, and this has posed some challenges.

For the former group, acquiring a property might be relatively straightforward. However, the latter group may face hurdles in accumulating a significant down payment and qualifying for mortgages. These financial discrepancies make it clear that not everyone is in the same financial "boat." This is where I highly suggest people start a conversation with a local lender to see what the actual requirements are, as loan programs are constantly changing and evolving.

One of the factors that differentiate buyers in Bend (and everywhere else) is their life plans and goals. For some, Bend is the ideal place to settle down and raise a family, leading them to search for spacious homes in family-friendly neighborhoods. Others, however, may see Bend as a retirement haven, desiring quiet neighborhoods and properties with amenities catering to an older demographic. Additionally, there's a subset of buyers looking to establish Bend as a vacation home destination.

The concept of "timing the market" in real estate is one that many attempt, but few succeed in. The Bend real estate market is no exception. Numerous factors make it incredibly challenging to predict and capitalize on market fluctuations. What is a good time to buy for one buyer may be a bad time for another buyer and vice versa.

Bend's market experiences significant seasonal fluctuations. Spring and summer often bring an upsurge in buying activity due to favorable weather, while winter months tend to see a slowdown. Buyers who aim to time their purchases to secure a better deal might find themselves constrained by these patterns. Very few people put their homes on the market during the busy holiday season, and even some pull their homes off the market during this time. too.

The market is also influenced by broader economic factors. Growth in the tech industry, as well as changes in employment rates and wages, can affect the demand for supply. Buyers cannot always anticipate these macroeconomic changes. Mortgage interest rates also play a pivotal role in determining affordability.

In a market like Bend's, where demand is fueled by its charm and natural attractions, supply and demand fluctuations can be difficult to predict.