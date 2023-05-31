 Where to Stay Near Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Where to Stay Near Bend

A real estate broker’s take on favorite resorts

By

Nestled amid the natural beauty of Central Oregon, Bend serves as a gateway to an outdoor enthusiast's paradise. Beyond its picturesque landscapes and outdoor adventures, the region boasts a collection of exquisite resorts that cater to the needs of discerning travelers. This week we will explore four of the premier resorts near Bend: Sunriver, Tetherow, Brasada Ranch and Pronghorn. Each of these resorts offers a unique blend of luxury, natural surroundings and recreational opportunities. While I am in no way affiliated with any of these resorts, I have had the pleasure of visiting them all over the years and would happily recommend any of them depending on what you are hoping to experience on your vacation or staycation.

click to enlarge Where to Stay Near Bend
Sunriver Resort Facebook

Sunriver Resort

Located 15 miles south of Bend, Sunriver Resort is a beloved destination for families, golfers and nature lovers. This expansive 3,300-acre resort in a forest setting offers a plethora of outdoor activities including golfing on one of its four courses, swimming in its various pools, biking along scenic trails, white water rafting and fishing in the sparkling Deschutes River. Sunriver's classic Village provides a charming shopping and dining experience, while the Sage Springs Spa offers relaxation and rejuvenation for guests.

Tetherow

Nestled just outside of Bend, Tetherow Resort seamlessly blends luxury with the rugged beauty of the Central Oregon landscape. Golf enthusiasts will be captivated by the award-winning 18-hole course, known for its panoramic mountain views and challenging layout. Tetherow's boutique hotel provides a modern and stylish retreat, while the resort's restaurants showcase the region's finest culinary offerings. With easy access to outdoor activities including skiing, hiking and mountain biking, Tetherow offers the perfect basecamp for adventure seekers.

Brasada Ranch

Situated on 1,800 acres of high desert with stunning panoramic views, Brasada Ranch offers a unique escape. This fun and charming resort features beautifully appointed cabins, a world class golf course and a serene spa. Outdoorsy folks can indulge in horseback riding, hiking and cycling, while food lovers can savor farm-to-table cuisine at the Ranch House Restaurant. Brasada Ranch combines rustic elegance with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Juniper Preserve

For those seeking a refined and indulgent experience, Juniper Preserve, formerly known as Pronghorn Resort, is a top choice. Boasting two championship golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Fazio, this resort is a golfer's dream come true. Beyond golf, the resort offers exquisite accommodations, including private homes and villas, along with a range of amenities such as spa, fitness center, and fine dining options. It offers an array of outdoor activities including fly fishing, horseback riding, and exploring nearby Smith Rock State Park. After a day of adventure, guests can unwind at the lavish spa and the beautiful pools, or enjoy a meal at one of the resort's fine dining establishments.

So, plan your next vacation to Bend and immerse yourself in the beauty and unparalleled hospitality of these premier resorts. If you have any questions about purchasing a home or vacation home in any of these resorts, please reach out to me at [email protected], and as always, feel free to send your real estate related questions to me, as we have another mailbag coming up shortly!





Editor's note: The print edition incorrectly named Juniper Preserve as Juniper Reserve. We regret the error.

