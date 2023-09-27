Why Celebrate the Freedom to Read?

A (very) long time ago I was a high school science teacher in Goodyear, Arizona. One of my favorite classes to teach was a first-year biology course. Each year I had to address the same misinformation when I introduced the Evolution unit. Evolution, the study of how life changes through time, is the keystone to understanding the entire field of biology. We kicked off the unit with exercises that utilize our inductive and deductive reasoning skills, and by addressing the myths and misnomers that circulate around the study of evolution.

Whenever there is opposition to learning from a censorship standpoint, the notion is put forth that exploring an idea is harmful. But we are an intellectual species, and the pursuit of ideas, theories, perspectives and exploration are all part of the great human journey of gaining knowledge and understanding. Limiting public access to that journey is harmful, and by censoring one book or idea, the gate is opened to censoring the next one.

Today, we grapple with a new wave of censorship threatening schools, libraries, authors, publishers and booksellers. In 2022, the American Library Association reported that a record 1,269 demands were made to restrict or ban books and other materials in schools and libraries. This is the highest number of attempted book bans since the ALA began compiling this data more than 20 years ago. In the annual Oregon State Library Intellectual Freedom Clearing House report, 93 titles were "challenged" from July 2022 – June 2023, more than any other year since tracking began in 1987, and more than double any in the past 20 years. Of all challenges, 82% came from public libraries and 18% from school libraries.

The question is, Why? In a Washington Post study published June 2023, they reported that of the 153 districts included in their 2021-2022 school year analysis, just 11 people were responsible for filing 60% of challenges. Of all filings, 43% targeted titles with LGBTQ characters or themes, while 36% targeted titles featuring characters of color or dealing with issues of racism. Some 61% of challenges referenced "sexual" content.

This comes down to the question of control. Controlling the access to information of one's own family, as is the right of any parent, is very different from trying to control public access in schools and libraries. More than 70% of parents oppose book banning in libraries, according to a 2022 poll by the ALA. This is why we take time out to bring attention to banned books each year, so that they don't get buried by myths and misinformation.

The ALA Office of Intellectual Freedom is celebrating our right to read any book we want through Banned Books Week Oct. 1-7, and this year's theme is "Let Freedom Read." We recognize Banned Books Week to remind ourselves that a miniscule, hyperactive minority cannot dictate whether a story should be written, published or placed on a bookshelf. We celebrate to remind ourselves that stories from all walks of life, all lifestyles, all countries and time periods and all lived experiences enhance, not harm, our understanding of the human condition. We remember to cherish the accessibility of books for everyone, no matter their age, status or class, and the great opportunity it is to learn from a variety of other human experiences. We learn, from the historical context of previously banned books, about how our understanding of the world, of humanity, and of social norms changes throughout time.

This year, in light of rising book challenges, I encourage everyone to take time to consider the impact of censorship on human experience and understanding, and to raise your voice against banning books. Below is a list of recommended ways that you can take action during Banned Books Week and all year long:

Use the hashtags #bannedbooksweek and #letfreedomread on Instagram to declare your Freedom to Read.

and on Instagram to declare your Freedom to Read. Post a photo or video of you reading one of your favorite banned books.

Read more about the efforts to ban books through reports by PEN America.

Stock up on awesome Banned Books Week materials (free downloads are available from the ALA, and show off your Banned Books Week spirit.)

Reach out to our local media with a Letter to the Editor on behalf of the freedom to read. The ALA offers an example letter on its website, advocating for reading banned books.

Stand up to censorship by reporting challenges made to books to the Office for Intellectual Freedom.

Learn more about the top 13 most challenged books of 2022 on the ALA website.

Participate in the Banned Books Lit Trivia Night on Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Roundabout Books to test your knowledge of Banned Books and have a bit of fun, too.

on Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Roundabout Books to test your knowledge of Banned Books and have a bit of fun, too. Read a Banned Book! Pick one up at a local indie bookstore or at the Deschutes County Library.

Get links to the banned booksand info about Banned Books Week:

