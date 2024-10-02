 A Chicken Collab at Worthy's Downtown Location | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

A Chicken Collab at Worthy's Downtown Location

Bring on the signature Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, house-made mac and cheese and fried pickles!

By

click to enlarge A Chicken Collab at Worthy's Downtown Location
Courtesy Wonderland Chicken Co Facebook

As of Oct. 1, Wonderland Chicken has moved its Bend operations to Worthy Brewing's downtown location. Wonderland operates a food truck in Sunriver and most recently had its Bend truck parked at Bunk + Brew. It partnered with Worthy to bring its signature Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, house-made mac and cheese, fried pickles and other dishes to the location in Brooks Alley. Since it's a brew house, each dish has a recommended beer to pair with it. For example, the mac and cheese goes great with a Worth stout, the two companies say.

Worthy and Wonderland Chicken are planning a grand opening celebration for the new collaboration, taking place Oct. 4 and 5 and featuring live music curated by Jeshua Marshall and Jasper the Disaster. The grand opening takes place from 6 to 9pm both Friday and Saturday.

Wonderland Chicken Co. at Worthy Brewing
806 NW Brooks Ave., Bend


Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.
More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend

By Nicole Vulcan

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 2- 9, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation