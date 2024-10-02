A Chicken Collab at Worthy's Downtown Location

click to enlarge Courtesy Wonderland Chicken Co Facebook

As of Oct. 1, Wonderland Chicken has moved its Bend operations to Worthy Brewing's downtown location. Wonderland operates a food truck in Sunriver and most recently had its Bend truck parked at Bunk + Brew. It partnered with Worthy to bring its signature Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, house-made mac and cheese, fried pickles and other dishes to the location in Brooks Alley. Since it's a brew house, each dish has a recommended beer to pair with it. For example, the mac and cheese goes great with a Worth stout, the two companies say.

Worthy and Wonderland Chicken are planning a grand opening celebration for the new collaboration, taking place Oct. 4 and 5 and featuring live music curated by Jeshua Marshall and Jasper the Disaster. The grand opening takes place from 6 to 9pm both Friday and Saturday.

Wonderland Chicken Co. at Worthy Brewing

806 NW Brooks Ave., Bend



