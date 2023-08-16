A Chicken Shanty for Bend

What started with the purchase of a $300 food cart bought from Craigslist just a few years ago has turned into a full-fledged Northwest chicken chain that now includes a location in Bend. Chicken Shanty began with a single drive-thru cart in southern Oregon, and has since expanded to 14 locations, including the newest one that just opened in the Cascade Village Shopping Center, owned by local entrepreneur Joey DaMelo. The fast-casual restaurant took over the space most recently occupied by Jamba Juice.

Chicken Shanty offers a range of options, including fried chicken and chicken sandwiches and wraps, along with 12 house-made sauces that include a house Southern sauce, peanut sauce, Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, Voo Doo Hot, Chipotle, Honey Mustard, Nashville, Sweet Chili Sriracha, Bougie and Dragon Fruit. The chicken is free range, antibiotic free and raised in the Northwest, according to Chicken Shanty. Popular items thus far include the three-piece chicken basket and the chicken bacon avocado wrap.

Chicken Shanty

63455 N. Hwy 97 #72, Bend

541-613-8512