A Chicken Shanty for Bend

Oregon-based chain opens in Cascade Village Shopping Center

By

What started with the purchase of a $300 food cart bought from Craigslist just a few years ago has turned into a full-fledged Northwest chicken chain that now includes a location in Bend. Chicken Shanty began with a single drive-thru cart in southern Oregon, and has since expanded to 14 locations, including the newest one that just opened in the Cascade Village Shopping Center, owned by local entrepreneur Joey DaMelo. The fast-casual restaurant took over the space most recently occupied by Jamba Juice.

Chicken Shanty offers a range of options, including fried chicken and chicken sandwiches and wraps, along with 12 house-made sauces that include a house Southern sauce, peanut sauce, Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, Voo Doo Hot, Chipotle, Honey Mustard, Nashville, Sweet Chili Sriracha, Bougie and Dragon Fruit. The chicken is free range, antibiotic free and raised in the Northwest, according to Chicken Shanty. Popular items thus far include the three-piece chicken basket and the chicken bacon avocado wrap. 

Chicken Shanty
63455 N. Hwy 97 #72, Bend
541-613-8512
Open daily 11am-8pm

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

