A New Chapter for Rockin' Dave

Rockin' Dave's Bistro & Backstage Lounge, the beloved bagel, breakfast and lunch spot on Greenwood Avenue, will soon close its doors. Dave Flier, owner of and namesake of Rockin' Dave's, says he's ready for a change and is under contract to sell the building to a local restaurant group.

Flier has big dreams for the next chapter in his life — most presently, hosting a series of deep-dish pizza pop-ups for the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl. (Follow him on social media to find out when.) He's also planning a farewell party, date still TBD.

But the biggest dream for Rockin' Dave involves a little less cooking and a little more, "hanging out with the guests at the table," as he says.

Following his 2021 appearance on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," Flier caught the TV bug, and hopes to develop his own TV show. The premise: Rockin' Dave swoops in to give small restaurant owners a break from their businesses, giving them a vacation while Flier stays at the restaurant to keep things going and even spruce up the place. His hoped-for title: "Rock this Restaurant with Rockin' Dave."

"It's kind of a fun, feel-good show that people might want to tune into," Flier told the Source Weekly.

The last day for Rockin' Dave's is Sunday, Jan. 21.