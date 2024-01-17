 A New Chapter for Rockin' Dave | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

A New Chapter for Rockin' Dave

Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge will soon close its doors

By

Rockin' Dave's Bistro & Backstage Lounge, the beloved bagel, breakfast and lunch spot on Greenwood Avenue, will soon close its doors. Dave Flier, owner of and namesake of Rockin' Dave's, says he's ready for a change and is under contract to sell the building to a local restaurant group.

click to enlarge A New Chapter for Rockin' Dave
Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge Facebook

Flier has big dreams for the next chapter in his life — most presently, hosting a series of deep-dish pizza pop-ups for the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl. (Follow him on social media to find out when.) He's also planning a farewell party, date still TBD.

But the biggest dream for Rockin' Dave involves a little less cooking and a little more, "hanging out with the guests at the table," as he says.

Following his 2021 appearance on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," Flier caught the TV bug, and hopes to develop his own TV show. The premise: Rockin' Dave swoops in to give small restaurant owners a break from their businesses, giving them a vacation while Flier stays at the restaurant to keep things going and even spruce up the place. His hoped-for title: "Rock this Restaurant with Rockin' Dave."

"It's kind of a fun, feel-good show that people might want to tune into," Flier told the Source Weekly.

The last day for Rockin' Dave's is Sunday, Jan. 21.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 17-22, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation