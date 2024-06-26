 After a Fire, El Sancho Plans to Rebuild | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

After a Fire, El Sancho Plans to Rebuild

Accidental blaze burns down east side eatery

By

click to enlarge After a Fire, &#10;El Sancho Plans to Rebuild
Courtesy Bend Fire & Rescue
Taco sadness: somber scenes left behind.

A fire in the early morning hours of June 20 left the beloved east side location for El Sancho destroyed. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental. According to Bend Fire & Rescue, the fire started after ashes from an outdoor cooking operation were improperly disposed.

And while the space on Dekalb Avenue is uninhabitable now, the owners of El Sancho said they plan to start over.

"We plan to rebuild our Eastside restaurant space! It will be new and different but it will still have all the Sancho vibes. We'll keep you updated along the journey," owners Joel Cordes and Jon Barvels wrote on social media.

click to enlarge After a Fire, &#10;El Sancho Plans to Rebuild
Courtesy El Sancho
Taco sadness: somber scenes left behind.

For now, Cordes and Barvels encourage people to visit their other locations, including El Sancho's west side location on Galveston Avenue, and its carts at Crux Fermentation Project and Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

According to the 2019 Source Weekly story naming El Sancho our Restaurant of the Year, Cordes launched the first El Sancho as a cart in downtown Bend in 2010, near The Blacksmith. When he took some time off to make bagels at Rockin' Dave's, he met Barvels. When Cordes opened El Sancho at the home-improvement resale spot, Pakit Liquidators, he and Barvels became partners. When Pakit closed not long after, the pair moved the cart to Crux, and in 2015, opened their brick-and-mortar location on Dekalb in 2015 as a way to gain a prep space for the cart. The pair sourced recycled materials to build out the space and create the signature El Sancho eclectic vibe. Cordes and Barvels hired Carmen Garcia, a cook who'd worked in the Dekalb space — a former Mexican restaurant — since 1992, who brought her specials and Veracruz-style foods to the menu. El Sancho has long cooked its signature meats on rocket stoves, 25-gallon wood-fired kettles that allow for cooking big batches over high heat.

click to enlarge After a Fire, &#10;El Sancho Plans to Rebuild
Courtesy El Sancho Facebook
Taco sadness: somber scenes left behind.

"We've considered ourselves a sort of cockroach of the restaurant industry," the owners wrote this week. "Resilient, hard to get rid of, and very adaptable. We'll pop up in alleys, use any kitchen available in odd hours, and always find a way to keep moving forward. In typical cockroach fashion we are doing just that as we navigate how to keep team Sancho moving forward."

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 26-25, 2025

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation