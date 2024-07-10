Axel's Taco Shop opens

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

Two weeks ago, Axel's Taco Shop opened on the west side of the Reed South Plaza. Right now, waving flags stand in place of an exterior sign, but inside, the place was bustling for a recent weekday lunch. The taco shop offers the standard complement of meats, including carnitas, chicken, carne asada, and adobada — the last two of which I tried on my recent visit. Get burritos, breakfast burritos, tacos and tortas, all for a reasonable price. A major bonus is the robust salsa menu, offering at least six varieties as well as guacamole, roasted peppers and escabeche.

Perhaps best of all: Axel's is open from 6am to midnight daily, ensuring that forever and anon, there will be a late-night spot for food on the far east side. Those familiar with the Salem area might recognize the name; another Axel's is located along Lancaster Drive in Salem.

Axel's Taco Shop

21163 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend

Open daily 6am-midnight