 Bend Brewfest Canceled for 2024
Bend Brewfest Canceled for 2024

Another year, another cancellation for Bend Brewfest.

By

Another year, another cancellation for Bend Brewfest. Organizers announced June 10 that the long-standing fest — which has effectively not come back in its original form since the pandemic — is canceled in 2024. The festival was scheduled to take place in the Old Mill on Oct. 4 and 5.

"It's a heartbreaking decision," wrote Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater, the organizations that put on Brewfest. "Supporting the craft beer industry over the years has been a major point of pride for us. We really wanted to bring Brewfest back in all its glory. Unfortunately, to be able to put on the festival to our standards, there were just too many hurdles."

A Bend tradition since 2003, Brewfest was canceled in both 2020 and 2021, and came back in a smaller form in 2022. Last year, organizers announced the fest was off for 2023, but would come back in 2024.

Going forward, another organizer told the Source Weekly that they hope to take over the festival.

Nicole Vulcan

