Bo's Falafel Reopens in the Century Center

F ans of Bo's Falafel Bar have had to sate themselves with occasional popups and promises of a new location since April, when the spot on the corner of Galveston and 14th closed its doors in anticipation of a new space. That wait is now over, after the new location of Bo's Falafel opened this month in the Century Center. Bo's is located in the space most recently occupied by Bend Izakaya Ronin.

click to enlarge Ashley Sarvis

The new location for Bo's includes the favorites that made the place popular in the first place: falafel sandwiches and bowls, chicken and beef bowls and wraps and bagels, along with new menu items that include a loaded "big fries," a meatball sub and a chopped and Caesar salad. Different from the last location: most seating is now indoor, with outdoor seating also available.

click to enlarge Ashley Sarvis

Bo's Falafel Bar

70 SW Century Dr. #120, Bend

Open Wed-Sun 8am-9pm



