 Bo's Falafel Reopens in the Century Center | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Bo's Falafel Reopens in the Century Center

Former Ronin space opens with bagels, falafel and more

By

Fans of Bo's Falafel Bar have had to sate themselves with occasional popups and promises of a new location since April, when the spot on the corner of Galveston and 14th closed its doors in anticipation of a new space. That wait is now over, after the new location of Bo's Falafel opened this month in the Century Center. Bo's is located in the space most recently occupied by Bend Izakaya Ronin.
click to enlarge Bo's Falafel Reopens in the Century Center
Ashley Sarvis

The new location for Bo's includes the favorites that made the place popular in the first place: falafel sandwiches and bowls, chicken and beef bowls and wraps and bagels, along with new menu items that include a loaded "big fries," a meatball sub and a chopped and Caesar salad. Different from the last location: most seating is now indoor, with outdoor seating also available.

click to enlarge Bo's Falafel Reopens in the Century Center
Ashley Sarvis

Bo's Falafel Bar
70 SW Century Dr. #120, Bend
Open Wed-Sun 8am-9pm
Instagram @bosfalafelbend


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • More Teacupfuls for Bend

    Boba and other indulgent beverages now available at Westside Yard, Cushing Drive locations

    By Nicole Vulcan

    More Teacupfuls for Bend

  • Sleep is Medicine

    Artist Teafly showcases 20 years of artwork in Bend and highlights the healing powers of sleep and other basic human needs ahead of a Sept. 21 book release

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Sleep is Medicine
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 13-25, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation