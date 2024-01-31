 Burgerville Eyes Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Burgerville Eyes Bend

Popular Northwest burger chain looks at new location in Bend... and maybe even Redmond

By

Hazelnut chocolate milkshake, anyone?

For those who travel to the Willamette Valley or Portland on occasion, you'll already know the Northwest fast-food chain, Burgerville, which boasts locally sourced ingredients, like the hazelnut shake.

It's been eight years since the chain opened a new location, but it's breaking that streak with the opening of a new location in Wilsonville later on this year. But for Bend and Central Oregon, the more important news is the announcement that Burgerville is also eyeing Bend for yet another new location.

click to enlarge Burgerville Eyes Bend
Burgerville Facebook
Shake me up, Scotty!

"Wilsonville is the first of several new locations Burgerville intends to open over the next 18 months," Burgerville announced in a press release on Jan. 23. "Other new markets being targeted in Oregon include Salem and Bend as well as new markets in Washington." Not only that, but if a Bend location does well, the chain may also consider opening a location in Redmond as well, KTVZ reported.

Burgerville was founded in 1961 in Vancouver, Washington, and now boasts 39 locations in Oregon and Washington, where it partners with over "1,000 local regional farmers, ranchers and food producers," according to a press release.

Me, I'm just in it for the shakes.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

