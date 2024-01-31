Burgerville Eyes Bend

Hazelnut chocolate milkshake, anyone?

For those who travel to the Willamette Valley or Portland on occasion, you'll already know the Northwest fast-food chain, Burgerville, which boasts locally sourced ingredients, like the hazelnut shake.

It's been eight years since the chain opened a new location, but it's breaking that streak with the opening of a new location in Wilsonville later on this year. But for Bend and Central Oregon, the more important news is the announcement that Burgerville is also eyeing Bend for yet another new location.

click to enlarge Burgerville Facebook Shake me up, Scotty!

"Wilsonville is the first of several new locations Burgerville intends to open over the next 18 months," Burgerville announced in a press release on Jan. 23. "Other new markets being targeted in Oregon include Salem and Bend as well as new markets in Washington." Not only that, but if a Bend location does well, the chain may also consider opening a location in Redmond as well, KTVZ reported.

Burgerville was founded in 1961 in Vancouver, Washington, and now boasts 39 locations in Oregon and Washington, where it partners with over "1,000 local regional farmers, ranchers and food producers," according to a press release.

Me, I'm just in it for the shakes.