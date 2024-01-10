Cascade Lakes Closing Its Century Pub

In July, Cascade Lakes Brewing Company opened its Reed Market pub on the southeast side of Bend, opening up more hangout opportunities for the growing population in that area of town.

click to enlarge Courtesy Cascade Lakes Facebook

Now, though, the company is announcing the closure of its westside pub on Century Drive — a location that has welcomed countless skiers and snowriders coming back to town from Mt. Bachelor. The company put out a statement the first week of January, planning to close the pub within two weeks of the announcement.

"We are grateful for the support and understanding that has come from our community since making this announcement, as we have been over the last two decades for the Pub on Century location," Marketing Manager Alex Deuel wrote to the Source Weekly in an email. "While bidding farewell to our flagship Bend location has been tough, we are excited and remain committed to serving the local Bend and Redmond communities. This transition allows us to channel our dedication to our vibrant community spaces at the Pub on Reed Market and the Pub at 7th Street."

Cascade Lakes' Century pub location will be open through Jan. 14, and plans to lease the space through Compass Commercial.

"This strategic move allows us to reorient our presence and magnify our local not-for-profit impact—empowering our team and the community to make a larger impact," Deuel wrote.