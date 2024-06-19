Chill Out With Frozen Summer Cocktails

As the summer sun rises and the temperatures soar, there's no better way to beat the heat than with a frosty, delicious cocktail in hand. Frozen summer cocktails offer a perfect blend of refreshment and indulgence, transforming ordinary moments into cool, delightful experiences.

From classic favorites to innovative creations, these icy beverages are some of my favorite companions for sunny days and balmy nights.

1. Piña Colada: Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with a frozen piña colada. This blend of creamy coconut, sweet pineapple and rum is an instant vacation in a glass. Garnish with a slice of pineapple and a maraschino cherry for an extra touch of island flair.

The Best Frozen Piña Colada

2 oz light rum

1 1/2 oz cream of coconut, like Coco Lopez

1 oz pineapple juice

1/2 oz lime juice

1 cup frozen pineapple

1 cup ice

1/2 oz aged rum, like Diplomatico Reserva to float

Combine all ingredients except for the aged rum in a blender and puree until smooth. Float aged rum at the top and garnish with a pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry.

2. Daiquiri: Simple yet satisfying, the frozen daiquiri mixes rum, lime juice and a touch of sugar with ice. Whether you prefer the classic lime version or a fruity twist with strawberries or mango, this cocktail is a refreshing delight.

Mango Daiquiri

2 oz dark rum

1 oz triple sec

1/2 oz lime juice

1 cup frozen mango

2 oz simple syrup

1 cup ice

Absinthe mist

Add all ingredients except absinthe to a blender and blend on high until smooth. Pour into a glass and mist with absinthe. Garnish with a lime wheel.

3. Frozen Margarita: A staple of summer, the frozen margarita combines the tangy zest of lime with the smooth kick of tequila, all blended with ice for a slushy treat. A salted rim and a wedge of lime complete this iconic drink, making it a go-to for poolside lounging.

click to enlarge Alyson Brown Elderflower Margarita

Elderflower Margarita

This recipe is from my book, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail," and is perhaps one of my favorite uses for elderflower in a cocktail!

2 oz reposado tequila

1/2 oz elderflower liqueur

1/2 oz simple syrup

3/4 oz lime juice

2 cups of ice

3. Frosé: This trendy concoction blends rosé wine with strawberries or watermelon, creating a vibrant and fruity slush. The perfect balance of sweetness and tartness makes frosé a favorite at summer gatherings.

Watermelon Frosé

750ml bottle of rosé wine (try it with an alcohol-removed wine for a spiritless

version!)

3 cups watermelon chunks

2 tbsp simple syrup

2 handfuls of mint leaves

Pour all ingredients into a freezer-safe container. Cover with a lid and freeze overnight. Add to a large blender and blend on medium-high until smooth. Serve immediately or freeze until ready to serve.

4. Frozen Negroni: A modern twist on the beloved Negroni, this frozen version combines gin, Campari, sweet vermouth and a hint of orange juice with ice. The result is a bright and bitter cocktail that's as refreshing as it is eye-catching.

Frozen Strawberry Negroni

1 1/2 cups Campari

1 1/2 cups gin

1 1/2 cups sweet vermouth

1 cup orange juice

10 strawberries, hulled and cut in half

Combine all ingredients together in a freezer-safe container and infuse in the refrigerator overnight. When ready to serve, transfer to a blender and add 4 cups ice. Blend on high speed until drink is thick and smooth.

Prepare your glass by rubbing the rim with a lime and coating it with salt. Place in the freezer until ready to use. In a blender, combine tequila, elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice and ice. Blend well. Pour into your prepared glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

Frozen cocktails are versatile and can elevate any summer occasion. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, lounging by the pool or enjoying a sunset at the lake, these frosty beverages are sure to keep you cool and refreshed.

Frozen summer cocktails are more than just drinks; they're a celebration of the season's best flavors and moments. So, dust off your blender, gather your favorite ingredients and toast to summer with a delightful frozen cocktail in hand. Cheers to staying cool and enjoying the vibrant tastes of the season!

—Alyson Brown is a beverage photographer and drink stylist with an appreciation for a well-built cocktail. Her passion for cocktails led to her first book, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail: Flowers With A Twist." Presently, Brown resides in The Stacks Studios in The Old Mill District, situated right in the heart of Bend.