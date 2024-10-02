 Cuppa Yo Opens in Prineville | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Cuppa Yo Opens in Prineville

Dish up your favorite flavor of frozen yogurt!

By

click to enlarge Cuppa Yo Opens in Prineville
Courtesy Cuppa Yo Facebook

A frozen yogurt shop with locations on Bend's east and west sides, along with locations in La Pine and Redmond, has added another Central Oregon locale to its lineup: Prineville. The Cuppa Yo in Prineville opened last month and held a grand opening on Sept. 28. Like the other locations, Cuppa Yo lets visitors dish up their favorite flavor of frozen yogurt and then top it with any number of sweet and savory topping combinations.

"Our goal is to make Cuppa Yo a community hub, not just a place to eat. We're committed to being an active part of the community, supporting local events and causes that make Central Oregon such a wonderful place to live," wrote co-owner Kelly Harper, who owns Cuppa Yo with fellow Central Oregon resident Tasha Harper. The shop is open daily from noon to 8pm.

Cuppa Yo Prineville
455 NE 3rd St., Prineville
Open Daily noon-8pm

Nicole Vulcan

