Easter Brunches

Looking for a place to nosh on Easter Sunday? These might be some last-minute options

Church, egg hunt, brunch. That's kind of the pattern for celebrating Easter Sunday, right? For those who haven't yet booked a spot at a place to nosh on Easter Brunch, here are a few places to try.

Easter brunch at Brasada Ranch is always a special time – especially if the day includes clear skies that allow for taking in the expansive Cascades views. The Range Restaurant & Bar is hosting an Easter-themed brunch for the whole family, followed by egg hunts on the lawn for the little ones. Reservations required.

Amazing views — weather permitting — are also part of the experience at Tetherow, where the brunch includes honey glazed ham, prime rib, omelets and more. Tetherow is also planning three egg hunts at 10 am, 11 am and noon. Reservations required.

The Old Mill also has several restaurants serving weekend brunch overlooking the Deschutes River. Reservations for Easter morning were still available at Greg's Grill as well as Anthony's in the Old Mill as of the time of this writing. Reservations can be made at Open Table.

Also near the Old Mill is Monkless Belgian Ales, which is offering up a special brunch and cocktail menu from 9am to 1pm on Easter Sunday. Also part of the party: the release of Monkless' Holy Trinity beer. Call the brewery to make a reservation.

For those looking for some festivities that don't involve a buffet, 10 Barrel is hosting its Easter Keg Hunt at Mt. Bachelor, inviting people to hunt for a mini keg in order to win a $100 gift card. Also, over at Juniper Park, the Bend Elks Lodge is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt for kids up to 12. The egg hunt event starts at 9am.

Nicole Vulcan

