 Fire on the Mountain Heading to Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

Fire on the Mountain Heading to Bend

One of Portland's "hot spots" for hot wings heads to Campfire Hotel

By

The Campfire Hotel in Bend will soon see another restaurant added to its roster, when Fire on the Mountain opens in the former auto dealership building on the southeast corner of the Campfire property. Fire on the Mountain and Campfire announced the addition of the popular Portland-area wings place this month, with a projected opening spring or early summer.

click to enlarge Fire on the Mountain Heading to Bend
Andrea Morris – Apis Photography
With in-house beers and a menu of 12+ wing sauces, Fire on the Mountain has been a favorite in Portland since 2005. Now Bendites get to sample the goods at its new location later this year.

The original Fire on the Mountain has been a beloved haunt for Portlanders since 2005, when Sara Sawicki and Jordan Busch opened the first location along North Interstate Avenue. Locations now include two more Portland spots, on East Burnside and NE Fremont, as well as two locations in Denver, Colorado.

"FOTM sources its wings from cage-free, antibiotic-free, hormone-free, and humanely raised chicken. The restaurant also uses all-natural beef and pork that are both humanely and sustainably raised," described a press release.

Fire on the Mountain – which also serves beer brewed by its own brewers — will be the latest addition to the hotel's food and beverage offerings, which also include the Canteen Bar, run by the people behind Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, as well as the recently opened Juice Easy Café, the concept created by "master juiceologist" Bobby Humbert. Juice Easy's menu includes fresh juices and smoothies, as well as "breakfast burgers" and a chicken and waffle bowl.

The area of Third Street between Franklin and Greenwood is looking pretty Portland-y these days, with two recent additions of Portland-based businesses—including SuperDeluxe and the Campfire—added in recent years. That's on top of the Portland-based Laughing Planet, also located on the same block-ish.

Related
Bend Gets SuperDeluxe #4

Bend Gets SuperDeluxe #4: A Portland chain expands to Bend

Related
Midtown Rising ▶ [With Video]

Midtown Rising ▶ [With Video]: With Bend's "Zoom Town" status and its ongoing population boom, its scene needed room to grow. Enter Midtown, rising slowly but surely—and with a vision

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
Read More about Nicole Vulcan

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Related Articles

  • Bend Gets SuperDeluxe #4

    A Portland chain expands to Bend

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Bend Gets SuperDeluxe #4

  • Midtown Rising ▶ [With Video]

    With Bend's "Zoom Town" status and its ongoing population boom, its scene needed room to grow. Enter Midtown, rising slowly but surely—and with a vision

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Midtown Rising ▶ [With Video]

Readers also liked…

Authentic Argentinian Empanadas Handmade to Order

By Donna Britt

Authentic Argentinian Empanadas Handmade to Order

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 11-11, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation