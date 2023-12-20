 God of Pizza at Powder House | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

God of Pizza at Powder House

New pizza cart on Bend's west side

By

A new pizza cart opened on Bend's west side in November – and since one of the pizzas bears my last name, it's definitely late in the game for me to be making this announcement!

God of Pizza was started by Daniel McGovern and his wife, Hailey Buker-McGovern, as a catering service in 2021. The couple decided to start a pizza business after hearing rave reviews from friends, who thought McGovern's pizzas were so tasty that he was the "god of pizza."

click to enlarge God of Pizza at Powder House
Courtesy God of Pizza Facebook

Pizza selections, coming in 12-inch rounds, are named after various gods, including my family's namesake, "Vulcan's Hellfire," featuring a smoky red sauce, hot Calabrian peppers, Italian sausage, red peppers and cheese. Also popular is Garuda's Flight, featuring house-made duck sausage and named after the winged Hindu deity. God of Pizza is open from 11am to 6pm Wednesday through Saturday, with expanded hours expected soon. It's located at 311 SW Century Drive in Bend.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 20-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation