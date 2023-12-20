God of Pizza at Powder House

A new pizza cart opened on Bend's west side in November – and since one of the pizzas bears my last name, it's definitely late in the game for me to be making this announcement!

God of Pizza was started by Daniel McGovern and his wife, Hailey Buker-McGovern, as a catering service in 2021. The couple decided to start a pizza business after hearing rave reviews from friends, who thought McGovern's pizzas were so tasty that he was the "god of pizza."

click to enlarge Courtesy God of Pizza Facebook

Pizza selections, coming in 12-inch rounds, are named after various gods, including my family's namesake, "Vulcan's Hellfire," featuring a smoky red sauce, hot Calabrian peppers, Italian sausage, red peppers and cheese. Also popular is Garuda's Flight, featuring house-made duck sausage and named after the winged Hindu deity. God of Pizza is open from 11am to 6pm Wednesday through Saturday, with expanded hours expected soon. It's located at 311 SW Century Drive in Bend.