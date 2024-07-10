 Haven Bagel and Coffee coming soon | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Haven Bagel and Coffee coming soon

New shop to open in July at Reed Market and 27th

By

Haven Bagel, the small local bakery that's been available in local grocery stores is branching out. Haven Bagel and Coffee has its sign placed in the Reed South Plaza, a sign that opening day could be around the corner.


click to enlarge Haven Bagel and Coffee coming soon
Nicole Vulcan

Haven Bagels, made from all-organic, non-GMO ingredients, are the labor of love of Elijah Meyers and his wife Antonia, the Source Weekly reported in March 2023. Meyers told the Source Weekly that opening day at Reed South is hoped to be this month, serving up coffee, bagels and pastries.

Reed South Plaza
21179 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend

Nicole Vulcan

