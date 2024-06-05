Hibachi and Sushi in the Former Rockin' Dave's

click to enlarge Courtesy Kobe Sushi and Hibachi

A new, fast-casual Asian spot is now open in the former location of Rockin' Dave's in Bend. Kobe Sushi & Hibachi Grill opened this week along Greenwood Ave., serving up a range of sushi items as well as grilled dinner entrées and yakisoba noodles. While things like the Hibachi Shrimp, Hibachi Steak and Hibachi Chicken are cooked on a flat-top grill, that magic takes place in the kitchen rather than at your table, as is the case in some other hibachi or teppanaki restaurants. On the sushi menu, expect classic nigiri and sashimi plates featuring salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna and other favorites. On the rolls menu, special rolls include a Pilot Butte Roll with spicy tuna and snow crab, along with a Birthday Roll featuring tempura shrimp, cream cheese, crab stick and eel sauce. Kobe is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Kobe Sushi & Hibachi Grill

Sun-Thu 11:30am-8:30pm, Fri-Sat 11:30am-9pm