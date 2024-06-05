 Hibachi and Sushi in the Former Rockin' Dave's | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Hibachi and Sushi in the Former Rockin' Dave's

Kobe Sushi & Hibachi Grill opened this week along Greenwood Ave., serving up a range of sushi items as well as grilled dinner entrées and yakisoba noodles

Courtesy Kobe Sushi and Hibachi

A new, fast-casual Asian spot is now open in the former location of Rockin' Dave's in Bend. Kobe Sushi & Hibachi Grill opened this week along Greenwood Ave., serving up a range of sushi items as well as grilled dinner entrées and yakisoba noodles. While things like the Hibachi Shrimp, Hibachi Steak and Hibachi Chicken are cooked on a flat-top grill, that magic takes place in the kitchen rather than at your table, as is the case in some other hibachi or teppanaki restaurants. On the sushi menu, expect classic nigiri and sashimi plates featuring salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna and other favorites. On the rolls menu, special rolls include a Pilot Butte Roll with spicy tuna and snow crab, along with a Birthday Roll featuring tempura shrimp, cream cheese, crab stick and eel sauce. Kobe is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Kobe Sushi & Hibachi Grill
Sun-Thu 11:30am-8:30pm, Fri-Sat 11:30am-9pm
661 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

