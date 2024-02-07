It’s Super Bowl LVIII and This Year We’re in Our RED Era

With the the countdown to Super Bowl Sunday upon us, football fans across the nation gear up for one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.

This year's showdown promises an exciting face-off between two formidable contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. And this year, both teams share something in common: red is a team color! Whether you bleed red for the Chiefs, for the 49ers (or if you're simply tuning in for the halftime show or the commercials), here are a few red drink choices to elevate your game-day experience.

click to enlarge Alyson Brown

Red Themed Cocktails

Since both teams boast red as a prominent color, why not celebrate their spirit with red-themed cocktails? Here are a few easy-to-make options:

Cherry Bourbon Smash: Muddle fresh or frozen cherries with 2 oz of bourbon, 1/2 oz lemon juice and 1/2 oz simple syrup. Strain over ice and garnish with mint.

Strawberry Margarita: Shake 1 1/2 oz of strawberry-infused tequila*, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz blood orange juice and 1 oz triple sec together with ice. Strain into a glass with or without a salt rim.

Cranberry Spritzer: Stir 4 oz of cranberry juice and 2 oz vodka or gin in the bottom of a glass and fill with ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a lime.



Craft Beer & Cider

Craft beers offer a wide range of flavors and styles to suit every palate. Look for beers with red-themed labels or those brewed by local breweries to add a personalized touch to your Super Bowl spread. Consider options like red ales, amber ales, or fruity IPAs to complement the game-day snacks. A few faves in red are: Sunriver Brewing Vicious Mosquito, Van Henion Double IPA, Deschutes Red Chair, Bierly Felix Pilsner, Monkless Shepplekofeggan Witbier or Cascade Brewing Petite Cranberry Sour. For non-alcoholic options try Crux No Mo Hoppy Red, 10 Barrel N/A IPA, or Roaming Nobles Pils.



Wine Selections

For those who prefer wine, opt for varieties that pair well with classic Super Bowl fare such as burgers, wings and nachos. A medium-bodied red wine like merlot or a fruit-forward zinfandel can stand up to the bold flavors of game-day snacks while adding sophistication to the festivities. Want something sparkling? Look for a lambrusco!



Non-Alcoholic Options

Not everyone may want to indulge in alcoholic beverages during the game. Provide a selection of non-alcoholic options like:

Cherry Lime Rickey: Stir 1 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz tart cherry juice, and an optional 1/2 oz of simple syrup together in a glass and fill with ice. Top with club soda and garnish with a fresh cherry or lime.

Red Berry Sparkler: Muddle mixed red berries with 1 oz strawberry rose shrub and top with lemon sparkling water. Garnish with fresh berries.

Hibiscus Iced Tea: I often use this recipe as a replacement for wine in a mulled wine or sangria! Brew hibiscus tea with cloves, star anise, and cardamom and sweeten with honey or simple syrup. Chill and serve over ice.

—Alyson Brown is a beverage photographer and drink stylist with an appreciation for a well-built cocktail. Her passion for cocktails led to her first book, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail: Flowers with A Twist." Presently, Brown resides in The Stacks Studios in The Old Mill District, situated right in the heart of Bend.