Jackson's Corner is Up for Sale

click to enlarge Jackson's Corner

A beloved restaurant and a longtime winner in the Source Weekly's Best of Central Oregon readers' poll is up for sale. Jackson's Corner went up for sale the last week of September, confirmed Russell Huntamer, principal broker at Compass Commercial. The business, located on Delaware Street in Old Town Bend, is listed for a sale price of $1.2 million and includes the trade name, all the furniture and fixtures and a takeover of the existing lease on the building. Jackson's was established in 2008 and has enjoyed a consistently strong reputation in the Bend food scene, offering fresh breads, grab-and-go items, coffee and a robust menu for brunch, lunch and dinner.

"While we are dedicated to preserving the restaurant, we are also marketing it for the right buyer scenario. Both options are still on the table," said Jay Junkin, who owns Jackson's with Parker Vaughan.