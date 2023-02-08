 Justy's Becomes Lifty's | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Justy's Becomes Lifty's

A trademark dispute is causing west side bar and grill to change its name

The spot formerly known as Justy's Bar Grill and Sandbox – where Bendites can go to play sand volleyball and more – is now known as Lifty's, in a nod to the local ski culture. Chris Justema, a "local veteran in the restaurant, bar and beer scene in Central Oregon," originally opened the spot in March 2022, using his nickname, Justy, as the original bar name, stated a press release. Now, nothing changes except the name.

"We are excited to continue to provide elevated pub food in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Our fire pits will keep roaring, our sand court is available as soon as the weather heats up, and our rooftop will continue to have the best views in town," Justema stated in a press release.

Lifty's is open from 11:30 am to close Monday through Friday and from 10 am to close Saturday and Sunday. It's located at 1787 SW Chandler Avenue in Bend.

