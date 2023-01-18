 Lady Bird Opens in Old Mill | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Lady Bird Opens in Old Mill

New concept by Chef John Gurnee, formerly of Drake

click to enlarge Lady Bird Opens in Old Mill
Trinity Bradle
Lady Bird offers a “Mediterranean-style” menu in the Old Mill.

Lady Bird Cultural Society is the latest restaurant to open in the Old Mill. Lady Bird, owned by Chef John Gurnee and his wife Amanda, had its soft opening over the Jan. 15 weekend and officially opened its doors with a grand opening Jan. 17. The "Mediterranean-inspired" menu features wood-fired artisan pizzas as well as dinner specialties that include pork milanese, dry-aged duck, wood-oven roasted mussels, pastas including bucatini and rigatoni, and a seafood platter. The drinks menu includes a selection of "Prohibition-Era Martinis and Negronis," as well as a mocktail menu and wines by the glass. Lady Bird is open Monday through Sunday 5pm to 9pm, with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm.

Lady Bird Cultural Society
375 SW Powerhouse Dr., Unit 130, Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
