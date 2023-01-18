Lady Bird Opens in Old Mill

click to enlarge Trinity Bradle Lady Bird offers a “Mediterranean-style” menu in the Old Mill.

Lady Bird Cultural Society is the latest restaurant to open in the Old Mill. Lady Bird, owned by Chef John Gurnee and his wife Amanda, had its soft opening over the Jan. 15 weekend and officially opened its doors with a grand opening Jan. 17. The "Mediterranean-inspired" menu features wood-fired artisan pizzas as well as dinner specialties that include pork milanese, dry-aged duck, wood-oven roasted mussels, pastas including bucatini and rigatoni, and a seafood platter. The drinks menu includes a selection of "Prohibition-Era Martinis and Negronis," as well as a mocktail menu and wines by the glass. Lady Bird is open Monday through Sunday 5pm to 9pm, with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm.



