Late Night Eats: Ramen

click to enlarge Courtesy Chomp Chomp Facebook Ramen at Chomp Chomp.

It's no secret that Bend is something of a sleepy town. Want late-night food? Better hope Taco Bell is staffing its drive-thru, or that the D&D isn't too packed with revelers. For those craving something yummy on the late side, Chomp Chomp has an option available for night owls: Late Night Ramen! The downtown eatery is offering ramen from its "ramen window" on Friday and Saturday nights from 11:30am to 2am, according to its Instagram page. It's not exactly a new thing for Chomp Chomp, as it's been offering late-night ramen on and off for several years – but with summertime ramping up, it's a helpful reminder that there's an alternative to cheap bean burritos.

Three varieties of ramen are available, including a veggie miso, a spicy veggie miso and the classic pork ramen. All are $12. So now you can slurp hot soup on a hot summer night in downtown Bend at 1am. All is right with the world.

Chomp Chomp