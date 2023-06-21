 Late Night Eats: Ramen | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Late Night Eats: Ramen

Chomp Chomp "ramen window" open for late night business

click to enlarge Late Night Eats: Ramen
Courtesy Chomp Chomp Facebook
Ramen at Chomp Chomp.

It's no secret that Bend is something of a sleepy town. Want late-night food? Better hope Taco Bell is staffing its drive-thru, or that the D&D isn't too packed with revelers. For those craving something yummy on the late side, Chomp Chomp has an option available for night owls: Late Night Ramen! The downtown eatery is offering ramen from its "ramen window" on Friday and Saturday nights from 11:30am to 2am, according to its Instagram page. It's not exactly a new thing for Chomp Chomp, as it's been offering late-night ramen on and off for several years – but with summertime ramping up, it's a helpful reminder that there's an alternative to cheap bean burritos.

Three varieties of ramen are available, including a veggie miso, a spicy veggie miso and the classic pork ramen. All are $12. So now you can slurp hot soup on a hot summer night in downtown Bend at 1am. All is right with the world.

Chomp Chomp
945 NW Bond St., Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

