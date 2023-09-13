 More Teacupfuls for Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

More Teacupfuls for Bend

Boba and other indulgent beverages now available at Westside Yard, Cushing Drive locations

By

Colorful, indulgent drinks from Teacupfuls have been available at its downtown location for quite some time – but now Teacupfuls is a franchise and has two new locations in Bend. A west side location opened in July in Westside Yard, and on Sept. 1, the new eastside location opened on NE Cushing Drive, near St. Charles Medical Center. Each location offers decadent bubble tea drinks with boba, jelly and other fillings – some topped with wild items like cotton candy, candies and other sweet treats. Also available at the stores: a selection of Asian candies and treats.

click to enlarge More Teacupfuls for Bend
Nicole Vulcan

Originally opened in the Brookswood Plaza in south Bend in 2018, Teacupfuls' flagship store is now located at 744 NW Bond Street in downtown Bend. Four stores are now listed on the business' site, including one in Medford, and franchising is available.

Teacupfuls new locations:
Eastside: 1500 NE Cushing Dr. Suite 120, Bend
Westside: 1288 SW Simpson Ave. Suite B, Bend

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Bo's Falafel Reopens in the Century Center

    Former Ronin space opens with bagels, falafel and more

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Bo's Falafel Reopens in the Century Center

  • Sleep is Medicine

    Artist Teafly showcases 20 years of artwork in Bend and highlights the healing powers of sleep and other basic human needs ahead of a Sept. 21 book release

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Sleep is Medicine
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 13-25, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation