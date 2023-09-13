More Teacupfuls for Bend

Colorful, indulgent drinks from Teacupfuls have been available at its downtown location for quite some time – but now Teacupfuls is a franchise and has two new locations in Bend. A west side location opened in July in Westside Yard, and on Sept. 1, the new eastside location opened on NE Cushing Drive, near St. Charles Medical Center. Each location offers decadent bubble tea drinks with boba, jelly and other fillings – some topped with wild items like cotton candy, candies and other sweet treats. Also available at the stores: a selection of Asian candies and treats.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

Originally opened in the Brookswood Plaza in south Bend in 2018, Teacupfuls' flagship store is now located at 744 NW Bond Street in downtown Bend. Four stores are now listed on the business' site, including one in Medford, and franchising is available.

Teacupfuls new locations:

Eastside: 1500 NE Cushing Dr. Suite 120, Bend