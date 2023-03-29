 New Thai on the West Side | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

New Thai on the West Side

Dear Mom offers up Thai dishes like mom makes

By

Bend is buzzing over a new Thai restaurant that opened on the west side of town. As its name suggests, Dear Mom Cafe is inspired by the owner's own mother, "Mama Nual," as described in an Instagram post from the cafe.

click to enlarge New Thai on the West Side
Courtesy Dear Mom Cafe Instagram
Spicy Crispy Holy Basil from Dear Mom Cafe.

The stylish Dear Mom Cafe is located in the former location of Vida y Tacos, near the Safeway on Century Drive. It's owned by Jattalee Chalernhinthong.

Some menu items will be familiar, including Pad Thai, Tom Yum broth soup, Khao Soi and Yellow Curry — but diners will also find foods they might not yet had a chance to try, including Roti, a Thai-style flat bread, served with a bowl of curry for dipping, and Midnight Chicken – chicken wings served in a caramelized fish sauce with pickled veggies. Drinks include Thai Iced Tea and Coffee... and dessert? On top of the Thai favorite of sweet mango sticky rice is an ice cream sundae and a daily baked item.

Dear Mom is open Monday through Friday for lunch from 11am to 2:30pm, and for dinner from 4:30pm to 8pm. It's also open Saturdays from noon to 8pm, and closed Sunday.

Dear Mom Cafe
320 SW Century Dr. #140, Bend

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 29-10, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation