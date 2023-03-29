New Thai on the West Side

Bend is buzzing over a new Thai restaurant that opened on the west side of town. As its name suggests, Dear Mom Cafe is inspired by the owner's own mother, "Mama Nual," as described in an Instagram post from the cafe.



click to enlarge Courtesy Dear Mom Cafe Instagram Spicy Crispy Holy Basil from Dear Mom Cafe.

The stylish Dear Mom Cafe is located in the former location of Vida y Tacos, near the Safeway on Century Drive. It's owned by Jattalee Chalernhinthong.

Some menu items will be familiar, including Pad Thai, Tom Yum broth soup, Khao Soi and Yellow Curry — but diners will also find foods they might not yet had a chance to try, including Roti, a Thai-style flat bread, served with a bowl of curry for dipping, and Midnight Chicken – chicken wings served in a caramelized fish sauce with pickled veggies. Drinks include Thai Iced Tea and Coffee... and dessert? On top of the Thai favorite of sweet mango sticky rice is an ice cream sundae and a daily baked item.

Dear Mom is open Monday through Friday for lunch from 11am to 2:30pm, and for dinner from 4:30pm to 8pm. It's also open Saturdays from noon to 8pm, and closed Sunday.

Dear Mom Cafe