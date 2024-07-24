Owners of San Simón Cook Up New Spot

The name of the new place created by the owner of San Simón may be hard to forget — or maybe not. Hasta Que Olvidemos, which means "Until We Forget" in Spanish, is the new establishment owned by Brian Trottier, who also runs The Flamingo Room on the west side and his original, San Simón, in Tin Pan Alley in downtown Bend.

Hasta Que Olvidemos, as a sign on the glass distinctly states, will serve up oysters and wine.

click to enlarge Courtesy San Simon Instagram

"The main drive of the place is wine and vermouth, all on tap," Trottier told the Source Weekly. "We are working with Tim [Colla], who will be making wines and vermouths that are exclusively available at the new spot. The wines he makes for us don't fall under the domain of any winery, they are label-less wines, and they are all outstanding. To start off we will have four reds, five whites, a rosé and three vermouths."

On top of oysters, the bar will serve small plates, some "that range from overtly Midwestern (I'm a proud Wisconsin transplant), like an old family recipe French onion dip and potato chips, to European cafe fare, like sardines with bread and salsa verde," Trottier shared. "The overall goal has been to create a charming, artful space that is casual enough to enjoy without any sense of grandiosity or pomp."

The sign for the new place is up, but no word yet on the opening date. Follow the progress on Instagram @olvidemosbend.