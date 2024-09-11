 Palate Moonlights as New Zero-Proof Bar | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Palate Moonlights as New Zero-Proof Bar

The Dez Lounge opens this weekend with grand opening party

By

A bar focused on zero-proof cocktails and drinks is opening this weekend with a grand opening celebration. At nights, Palate coffee along Colorado Avenue will turn into the Dez Lounge, serving up a number of non-alcoholic cocktail creations, along with N/A beer, wine and grazing boards. It's the latest project for Corrine Coxey, owner of Salud Live Kitchen and Juice Bar in downtown Bend.

click to enlarge Palate Moonlights as &#10;New Zero-Proof Bar
Courtesy Dez Lounge facebook

Check out concoctions including the Onyx Margarita, which shows up dark black and features N/A tequila, lime, OJ and activated charcoal and a black salt rim; or the Honeybee's Knees with Pentire Coastal Herb N/A spirit, lemon juice and honey, served up. Also on the menu: elixirs made from wildcrafted ingredients, including the Pondo Soda made with pine needle syrup.

This week, Dez Lounge opens both Friday and Saturday nights for a grand opening party from 5 to 10 pm, featuring DJ sets from DJPK the Live Looper Friday night and DJ Preet Saturday night.

Visitors to the website might notice a reservation option — that's for the private table that seats from two to 10 people.

"On nights that there is no DJ, reservations can be made on our website for the 'desert den' nook, which is a little private area with velvet curtains," Coxey told the Source Weekly.

The Dez Lounge
643 NW Colorado Ave., Bend
Wed-Sun 5-10pm

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.
More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend

By Nicole Vulcan

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

This Week

  • September 11-18, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation