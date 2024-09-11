Palate Moonlights as New Zero-Proof Bar

A bar focused on zero-proof cocktails and drinks is opening this weekend with a grand opening celebration. At nights, Palate coffee along Colorado Avenue will turn into the Dez Lounge, serving up a number of non-alcoholic cocktail creations, along with N/A beer, wine and grazing boards. It's the latest project for Corrine Coxey, owner of Salud Live Kitchen and Juice Bar in downtown Bend.

click to enlarge Courtesy Dez Lounge facebook

Check out concoctions including the Onyx Margarita, which shows up dark black and features N/A tequila, lime, OJ and activated charcoal and a black salt rim; or the Honeybee's Knees with Pentire Coastal Herb N/A spirit, lemon juice and honey, served up. Also on the menu: elixirs made from wildcrafted ingredients, including the Pondo Soda made with pine needle syrup.

This week, Dez Lounge opens both Friday and Saturday nights for a grand opening party from 5 to 10 pm, featuring DJ sets from DJPK the Live Looper Friday night and DJ Preet Saturday night.

Visitors to the website might notice a reservation option — that's for the private table that seats from two to 10 people.

"On nights that there is no DJ, reservations can be made on our website for the 'desert den' nook, which is a little private area with velvet curtains," Coxey told the Source Weekly.

The Dez Lounge

643 NW Colorado Ave., Bend