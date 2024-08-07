Pickathon Music Festival is Great for the Tunes... and Food

I've been attending Pickathon off and on since 2007 — when bands like the Avett Brothers and Jolie Holland delighted audiences as relative up-and-comers. The food carts that set up shop there have always been Portland-caliber; as in, you'd never have in attendance.
Still, the advent of the Curation series has brought a new level of foodie heaven to Pickathon. Guests are whisked away to a private space off the festival grounds, where long picnic tables are set up to encourage conversation with new friends.
Each meal of the series, which starts with a Friday night dinner and continues with Saturday brunch, Saturday happy hour and Sunday brunch, is helmed by a local chef — a rotating cast of characters from Portland's culinary scene.
Drinks and mingling are mixed with a DJ set, and as the food starts to arrive, a band playing at the festival comes in to give guests their very own show.
Chef Luna Conteras of Chelo was in charge of the kitchen, starting out our meal with a gazpacho made with tomato and melon — a cooling treat after a day spent in the dust and heat of an August festival. A salad followed, featuring a mango vinaigrette, farm greens, corn, berries and cotija cheese. Then came the main course, featuring branzino (fish) with tobiko (yum), seared garlic and epazote, alongside several veggie dishes, including a delightful roasted summer squash. Dessert, again, paid heed to the heat of the fest; coconut flan made an ideal bed for a hearty dose of marionberry compote.
And then there's the music. For our ears on this Saturday night, it was Elephant Revival, the Colorado-based six-piece that croons out a beautiful blend of Celtic, Americana and folk.
Being at a weekend-long camping festival means one is almost always within earshot of some tune or another, but there's nothing like the intimacy of a private show where everyone is seated and in sync -- eating together, talking together and then, in the case of Saturday night's Curation dinner, gathering together in a circle to surround the band while they sang an amazing a capella tune. This experience added a layer of intimacy that I had yet to experience — even after going to the same festival most years since 2007.
Next year, when Pickathon comes around, music lovers — and food lovers too — would do well to consider picking up a ticket to the Curation series, along with that weekend festival pass.