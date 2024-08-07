Prep Bend is for Sale

Prep Bend, the space used by food purveyors around Central Oregon, is for sale. The business announced Tuesday the sale of the building along NE Second and Revere. The building is listed for sale at $2.75 million. The space contains coolers, freezers and numerous cooking spaces that allow business owners without their own commissary space to have somewhere to prepare food products and still comply with local health regulations.

click to enlarge Courtesy Prep Bend Facebook

"Our beloved owner, Mark Katzman, has recently turned 80 and is looking forward to enjoying a well-deserved retirement," reads a social media post from Prep Bend. "We are committed to supporting our clients throughout this transition to ensure a smooth process for everyone involved."