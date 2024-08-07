 Prep Bend is for Sale | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Prep Bend is for Sale

The business announced Tuesday the sale of the building

By

Prep Bend, the space used by food purveyors around Central Oregon, is for sale. The business announced Tuesday the sale of the building along NE Second and Revere. The building is listed for sale at $2.75 million. The space contains coolers, freezers and numerous cooking spaces that allow business owners without their own commissary space to have somewhere to prepare food products and still comply with local health regulations.

click to enlarge Prep Bend is for Sale
Courtesy Prep Bend Facebook

"Our beloved owner, Mark Katzman, has recently turned 80 and is looking forward to enjoying a well-deserved retirement," reads a social media post from Prep Bend. "We are committed to supporting our clients throughout this transition to ensure a smooth process for everyone involved."

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend

By Nicole Vulcan

Ken's Artisan Pizza, a Portland Standout, Opening in Bend
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
  • Sunriver Art Fair 2024

    Sunriver Art Fair 2024

    @ Village at Sunriver

    Fri., Aug. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • Summer: A Route from Source to Sea

    As dams come down on the Klamath River, young indigenous paddlers train for a historic run from the river's source to the Pacific Ocean — the vanguard of new recreation at this historic site

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Summer: A Route from Source to Sea

  • Baldy's Expands to La Pine

    Offering up a full slate of succulent barbecue

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Baldy's Expands to La Pine
More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 7-14, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation