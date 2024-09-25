 Redmond Gets a Double Shot of Central Oregon Goodness | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Redmond Gets a Double Shot of Central Oregon Goodness

Backporch Coffee Roasters and Bontà Gelato open in the Hub City

By

Suffice to say that two Central Oregon businesses knew what they were doing when they opened up their double-feature spot in Redmond... right across the street from a high school. On Sept. 21, Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato and Backporch Coffee Roasters officially opened their scoop-shop-meets-coffee-shop on the south side of the Hub City, just across from the Ridgeview High School campus.

click to enlarge Redmond Gets a Double Shot of Central Oregon Goodness
Courtesy Bonta
Which came first, the gelato or the coffee? Redmond customers can have it both ways with the opening of Backporch Coffee Roasters and Bonta Gelato next to one another on Badger Avenue.

The shop is located at 3750 SW Badger Ave. in Redmond. It offered visitors an "early preview" on Sept. 20 before officially opening one day later. The shop is open daily from 7am to 6pm.

This is the fifth retail location for Backporch. Its Bend cafes include locations on Newport Avenue, in downtown Bend off Franklin, and Greenwood Avenue, as well as a drive-up on 15th and Reed Market Road.

Bontà has been in expansion mode of late, opening a location at Galveston Avenue and Federal Street this summer — which was forced to close temporarily for repairs after a driver crashed into the front of the shop.

Backporch Coffee Roasters and Bontà Gelato
3750 SW Badger Ave., Redmond
Open Daily 7am-6pm


Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.
