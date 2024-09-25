Redmond Gets a Double Shot of Central Oregon Goodness

Suffice to say that two Central Oregon businesses knew what they were doing when they opened up their double-feature spot in Redmond... right across the street from a high school. On Sept. 21, Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato and Backporch Coffee Roasters officially opened their scoop-shop-meets-coffee-shop on the south side of the Hub City, just across from the Ridgeview High School campus.

click to enlarge Courtesy Bonta Which came first, the gelato or the coffee? Redmond customers can have it both ways with the opening of Backporch Coffee Roasters and Bonta Gelato next to one another on Badger Avenue.

The shop is located at 3750 SW Badger Ave. in Redmond. It offered visitors an "early preview" on Sept. 20 before officially opening one day later. The shop is open daily from 7am to 6pm.

This is the fifth retail location for Backporch. Its Bend cafes include locations on Newport Avenue, in downtown Bend off Franklin, and Greenwood Avenue, as well as a drive-up on 15th and Reed Market Road.

Bontà has been in expansion mode of late, opening a location at Galveston Avenue and Federal Street this summer — which was forced to close temporarily for repairs after a driver crashed into the front of the shop.

Backporch Coffee Roasters and Bontà Gelato

3750 SW Badger Ave., Redmond

Open Daily 7am-6pm



