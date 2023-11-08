 Terrebonne Depot Operators Call It Quits | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Terrebonne Depot Operators Call It Quits

Restaurant in iconic train building closing to public Nov. 19

The operators of the Terrebonne Depot restaurant in Terrebonne are calling it quits. Chefs Jamie and Evan Schwender opened their operation in the former train depot building in 2019, after first running a food cart in Bend and working in other area restaurants. The two announced on the Terrebonne Depot website this week that they'd made the decision to move out of Oregon to be closer to their families.

click to enlarge Terrebonne Depot Operators Call It Quits
Source archive

"We want to thank our amazing Redmond and Terrebonne community that have supported us throughout the years," the couple wrote on the business' website. "We have met so many wonderful people during this time, and the hardest part will be saying goodbye to you all!"

Terrebonne Depot will be open under its current ownership through Nov. 19, with openings for private holiday parties open in the month of December.

The Terrebonne Depot is a historic building built in 1911 as a passenger and freight depot for the Terrebonne station of the Oregon Trunk Railroad. Its current owners overhauled the building in 2005, moving the entire structure 36 feet to put in a solid foundation. The building's former block foundation was then repurposed into what is now the bar inside the restaurant.

Nicole Vulcan

