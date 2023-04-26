 Walt Reilly’s is For Sale, or Lease | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Walt Reilly’s is For Sale, or Lease

Indoor-sports-facility- meets-restaurant seeking new leadership

By

Walt Reilly's, the indoor golf and batting cage venue on Bend's Century Drive, is up for sale or lease. The business will stay open while its owners seek out new owners or lessees to take over the space.

Walt Reilly’s opened in August 2021 in a former furniture store.

Opened in August 2021 after an extensive remodel to the existing building, owners Tim Kerns and Paul Gerber wanted to create a space for people to enjoy the "outdoor mecca" of Bend indoors year-round. The space has three golf simulators, a nine-hole mini golf course, a virtual batting cage and a stage, along with a restaurant serving pizza, burgers, sandwiches, nachos, salads and rice bowls. Walt Reilly's also has a full bar.

Now, Kerns and Gerber, "hope to engage in conversations about how to right size the space to best serve the hospitality and entertainment community here in Central Oregon," according to a press release from Compass Commercial, the real estate firm offering sale and leasing options on the space. If someone steps forward to lease the building, they'll be able to access a restaurant space of 5,000-7,525 feet, along with restaurant equipment, and/or a 3,500-5,000 square-foot event space.

In the meantime, patrons can expect the doors to remain open and the format to remain the same.

Walt Reilly's
225 SW Century Dr., Bend
Open Tue-Fri 4-9pm, Sat-Sun 11am-9pm
541-546-0511

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

