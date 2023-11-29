A Guide to Holiday Albums

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cher and Jon Pardi

As the temperatures begin to drop, that's when holiday albums start landing, and 2023 has brought its share of these releases. Here are some choices from this year's arrivals.

Cher: "Christmas"

Cher's first-ever holiday album, not surprisingly, touches plenty of stylistic bases. There's modern dance-pop ("Angels in The Snow"); Motown/soul/pop on "Christmas, Baby Please Come Home (with Darlene Love, who sang the original Phil-Spector-produced version); acoustic balladry (with Michael Buble joining Cher on "Home") and rock ("Run Rudolph Run"). Depending on your perspective, Cher has something for everyone here, or "Christmas" is stylistically scattered. Either way, it's unmistakably Cher.

Jon Pardi: "Merry Christmas from Jon Pardi"

The country star's first holiday album is highlighted by its originals, including the rocking "Beer For Santa" and the swinging "400 Horsepower Sleigh." Pardi also does a few standards on this fun effort.

Halley Neal & Sam Robbins: "You and Me on Christmas Eve"

These two solo artists harmonize nicely on one of the season's best albums. It features several strong originals, including "Christmas is Coming Soon," an easy-going melodic folk-rock tune, and the pretty pop-leaning title track.

Michelle Malone and the Hot Toddies: "Toddie Time"

Malone finds a sweet spot between bluegrass-tinged roots rock and swinging jazz on this refreshing acoustic-centric set of Christmas covers.

The Burrito Brothers: "Christmas"

The current lineup of the band that began in 1971 as the Flying Burrito Brothers brings its familiar '70s-rooted country sound to a set heavy on original holiday songs. It's a pleasant, if a bit uneven, effort.

Gregory Porter: "Christmas Wish"

The Grammy-winning jazz singer brings together some inspired song choices (Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas" and Marvin Gaye's "Purple Snowflakes"), a few standards and three solid originals – "Everything's Not Lost," "Christmas Wish" and "Heart for Christmas" – on this classy effort.

Johnny Mathis: "Christmas Time Is Here"

Mathis remains in good voice on this tasteful 10-song outing that sounds like a Christmas classic in the making.

Mark Tremonti: "Christmas Classics New & Old"

Tremonti is best known as the guitarist for hard rockers Alter Bridge and Creed, but he's also carving out a niche as a Frank Sinatra-styled singer. That's the Tremonti we hear here, as his smooth baritone and the orchestral arrangements make for a timeless combination.

Amber Lawrence: "A Very Aussie Aussie Christmas"

This family Christmas album, made up mostly of original songs that blend sprightly pop and country, will appeal to kids and adults alike.

Matt Rogers: "Have You Heard of Christmas"

This comedian/singer brings together his skewed sense of humor and a taste for modern pop/R&B on this album. "Every Christmas Eve (Mrs. Claus' Theme)" finds the jolly guy's wife getting suspicious of her hubby's Christmas eve adventures, while the silky ballad, "Have You Heard of Christmas," has some sneaky commentary and thoughtful observations.

Brandy: "Christmas with Brandy"

The original material here (including the sexy, silky ballad "Christmas Party for Two" and the bouncy "Christmas Gift") makes "Christmas with Brandy" worth hearing.

Seth MacFarlane: "We Wish You the Merriest Christmas"

Best known for his animated series "The Family Dad" and "American Dad," McFarlane has also been making music rooted in the Great American Songbook. This collection of familiar standards, also featuring his frequent singing partner, Liz Gillies, works well for MacFarlane and his rich baritone.

Kings Return: "We Four Kings"

The performances by this genre-spanning a cappella foursome on "Jingle Bell Rock," "The Kings' Nutcracker Suite," "Jesus is the Reason for the Season" and other songs suggest Kings Return are among the best in their genre.

Philly Special: "A Philly Special Christmas Special"

This trio of Philadelphia Eagles — Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata – are back with a second charity album, and it's another credible effort.

Nils Landgren: "Christmas with My Friends VIII"

The veteran trombonist's eighth seasonal set is another tasteful effort uniting jazz and pop.

Adam Blackstone: "A Legacy Christmas"

This is a fine jazzy set of originals and freshly reinterpreted holiday favorites that also weaves in touches of R&B, hip-hop, gospel and pop.

Tarja: "Dark Christmas"

Including tunes with light lyrics ("Jingle Bells," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Frosty the Snowman") is a misstep on what is otherwise an intriguing moody, gothy – and yes, dark – classical-leaning album.

The Browns: "Christmas in Prague"

Here's a holiday album for fans of Lawrence Welk.

A few other worthy holiday albums

Straight No Chaser: "Stocking Stuffer" (an a cappella treat with humor), Michael Bolton: "Christmas Time" (holiday favorites with booming vocals, epic arrangements), George Gee Swing Orchestra: "Winter Wonderland" (a jazzy big-band-styled take on 10 standards), Christian Sands: "Christmas Stories" (the pianist brings jazzy accents to five classics and five original tunes), Hauser: "Christmas" (the Croatian cellist takes the lead on an orchestral set of Christmas classics), The Gothard Sisters: "A Celtic Christmas" (The guitar/violin/flute trio puts an Irish folk accent on a dozen tunes).

Here are a few holiday EPs also worth hearing.

Fitz and the Tantrums: "Perfect Holiday," Samara Joy: "A Joyful Holiday," Sabrina Carpenter: "Fruitcake," Helen Cronin: "Beautiful December," Jessie James Decker – "Decker the Halls," Gavin DeGraw: "A Classic Christmas," Forest Blakk: "Wake Up! It's Christmas Time," Brei Carter: "Twinkling Tales of Christmas."