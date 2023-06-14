Joel Chadd, Alicia Viani and Erin Cole-Baker will serenade Central Oregon with acoustic sets and storytelling lyrics as the sun goes down on Saturday, June 24, outside of The Commons Cafe & Taproom in the Mirror Pond Plaza. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring concert-style folding chairs.

click to enlarge Courtesy Julia Duke Photo The Commons Cafe & Taproom will host “A Songwriter Sunset Session,” featuring Bend-based musicians — Joel Chadd, Alicia Viani and Erin Cole-Baker.

The idea for the Songwriter Sunset Session series was inspired by conversations between Chadd and Dan Baumann, owner of The Commons. The two were thinking up ways to further promote singer-songwriters in Central Oregon and settled on an outdoor, donation-based concert series, according to Chadd.

"It's really staying in that vein of supporting local within the arts," Chadd said. "Some of the songs that we're singing, or that we're writing, are pertaining to our local environment — the experiences we are facing here and in our community."

The three headlining musicians will perform solo sets, and at the end, they will come together for harmony driven tunes. Viani and Cole-Baker will take the stage with acoustic guitars. Chadd will perform his set with Andrew Lion on upright bass and Raymond Richards on pedal steel, playing songs from Chadd's debut album, "Ghost of You."

"With the trio format, it's a little different than the full band," Chadd said. "It gives a totally different breadth to the songs [from "Ghost of You"] and to the energy. It'll be a more stripped-down version, which really goes back to that initial moment of the creation of the songs."

Van Henion Brewing will be pouring pints for beer lovers. Concertgoers can enjoy a brew, a view and a night full of chill tunes.

If the series receives positive feedback, Central Oregonians can look forward to attending more of Songwriter Sunset Sessions and exploring voices of local musicians, Chadd told the Source Weekly.

A Songwriter Sunset Session

Sat., June 24, 7:30-9:30pm

The Commons Cafe & Taproom

875 NW Brooks St., Bend