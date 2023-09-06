Barringer and Baker

Music enthusiasts are in for a treat as a mesmerizing guitar and violin duo, known for its enchanting intimate performances, is gearing up to play one of the last summer shows at the Sisters Depot on Friday, Sept. 8. Get ready to be transported into a world of harmonious melodies and spellbinding tunes, as this talented pair churns out every enjoyable classic you can name.

click to enlarge Courtesy bobbakerviolin.org Baker (left) and Barringer (right) have turned an unexpected meeting into a successful musical collaboration for almost a decade.

The duo, composed of Mark Barringer on the guitar and vocals, and Bob Baker on the violin, has been captivating audiences throughout the county with its remarkable synergy and musical ability. Their performance promises to be a memorable evening filled with an eclectic mix of soul-filled music.

This dynamic partnership has gained recognition for its ability to seamlessly blend the warm tones of the guitar with the melodies of the violin, hoping to leave listeners with a deeper appreciation for the beauty of live music. The duo's inception wasn't the stuff of rock and roll legend, but rather, it began over a small introduction from Baker's wife at a wine bar where Barringer was performing.

"We were vacationing in Bend, and we were in some bar on Wall Street, around 2005 it must have been," Baker recalled, "...she mentioned to him that I played violin, and that kind of started the conversation. Actually, it wasn't until a few days after that when we played together for the first time." Even with the music sounding great and the two men enjoying the energy of playing together, the two would not meet again for another seven years, after Baker and his wife relocated. "It wasn't until years later when we moved to Sisters that I accepted an invitation from him to play a gig, and we still are going strong today," he said.

Before moving to Sisters, Baker received his bachelor's degree from Whitman College and played professionally in multiple bands for 10 years while living in Portland, which he credits for his musical compatibility. "Having all that experience in classical music really gave me a solid background – I can sit in and improvise with everyone and anyone and not make a fool of myself," he said with a laugh.

"You can expect anything from that repertoire — California rock, the San Francisco '60s – anything from Neil Young, Van Morrison to Simon & Garfunkel, and we'll put our own arrangements on them," Baker said.

For this local duo, it's not just the music that pulls them to keep performing, it's about the connection, the energy that comes from every note they play. "I just love to play," Baker says about his drive to continue playing professionally, "...I love music and I love performing."

The pair plays one of its classic sets Friday on Sept. 8, at 6 pm at the Sisters Depot in Sisters. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to get there early, as this duo is known to pack an audience in.

Barringer and Baker

Fri., Sept. 8, 6-8pm

Sisters Depot

250 W Cascades Ave., Sisters