Celebrating Advocacy and Achievement

In celebration of Black History Month, COCC announces events that highlight Black triumph and educate about a more equitable future

By

In commitment to fostering understanding, unity and social justice, Central Oregon Community College will host an array of events throughout February and March with the goal of educating and uniting the local community during Black History Month and the Season of Nonviolence.

The Season of Nonviolence is a 64-day educational media campaign dedicated to promoting nonviolence from January to April, commemorating the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

COCC's Afro-Centric Student/College Prep Coordinator, Marcus LeGrand, spoke with the Source Weekly about some of the upcoming events and how this series of workshops, discussion and interactive sessions helps to apply the philosophies of nonviolence to the modern world's issues.

"During this time frame, we have speakers and forums where the community can engage and talk about issues that are going on in the community, all from a nonviolent perspective," explained LeGrand.

Celebrating Advocacy and Achievement
Images courtesy cocc.edu
COCC has a firm commitment to educating on various aspects of nonviolent activism and honoring the rich heritage of every background through initiatives and events that inspire constructive dialogue.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, COCC will host a drum-making class that celebrates the work of reggae revolutionary Bob Marley and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

"Douglass and Marley's contributions to the revolution still aren't acknowledged enough," Legrand maintained. "Gathering people together and helping them recognize the injustices and how the systems they were in did not meet the people's needs — that is phenomenal, being able to show that level of courageousness to fight for other people."

During the workshop, participants have the opportunity to learn about African, Latin and Native drums and the transformative powers of nonviolent movements throughout history.

Throughout the Season of Nonviolence, COCC will also feature choregraphed performances, community conversations, author panels and a film screening of the independent documentary, "Blend: On Being Black in Bend," on Friday, Feb. 16, at 6pm in the Hitchcock Auditorium on the Bend campus, highlighting the uncensored lived experiences of 10 Central Oregonians.

By honoring and acknowledging the past, COCC hopes to foster a more inclusive and harmonious community. While registration is required for some events, all events are free and open to the public. Visit cocc.edu for more info on upcoming events.

Drum-Making Class
Tue., Feb. 6, 4-5:30pm
COCC Redmond Campus
2030 SE College Loop, Redmond
Free


