Comfort, Calm and the Music of the Cascades

What it's going to be like camping at the inaugural Cascade Equinox Festival

By

The Cascade Equinox Festival, set to run from Sept. 22-24, boasts a diverse musical lineup that embodies the spirit of artistic exploration and creativity. From local talents to rising stars and established musicians, the festival promises a vibrant celebration of music's various sounds, styles and perspectives.

Josh Pollack, the festival's communications director, is excited about the opportunity to showcase the wide array of talent within the area. "We were going for a varying and eclectic lineup," said Pollack, "...and it kind of trickles down from there. From the food and music, to the art displays and crafts market, it really is a labor of love that's focused on highlighting the community here."

Yet, for those of us who have kept up with the latest national news, festivals can conjure up images of mudslides that plagued this year's Burning Man Festival just last month, or cramped tent spaces with very little room to ensure privacy and protection. Pollack ensured that all patrons who want to stay in the heart of the festival will be safe and sheltered saying, "There's a couple different options for staying on the grounds."

We previewed some of the artists playing at the festival in an earlier story, so now, here's a look at all the different ways to camp.

The Alpenglow Campground, a centrally located area on the festival grounds, provides a home base for anyone wanting to experience all the festival has to offer. The Samsara Village offers glamping amenities and spacious design, with 12-foot yurts designed to comfortably accommodate two people, providing festivalgoers with an attractive alternative to traditional camping shelters. Each yurt package includes a 12-foot yurt, a queen-size bed with sheets, comforter and pillows, two chairs, shelving, a hanging organizer, a nightstand, lights and one pass into the Alpenglow Parking Lot. Additionally, guests staying in yurts will have access to all Alpenglow Campground amenities such as daily yoga and meditation, phone charging stations, a shaded community space and a daily hosted happy hour.

Additionally, the festival offers Samsara Tent Packages, which include a 16-foot bell tent with full-size beds, sheets, linens, pillows, down comforters, a rug, throw blanket, towels, low-wattage LED light/lantern, indoor table, camp chairs and one pass per tent into the Alpenglow Parking Lot.

Any festivalgoer that prefers to camp beside their cars, Cascade Equinox has got that covered, too! Car camping passes are available and can accommodate up to four people per car. It includes a 10'x30' space for setting up your car and campsite. Please be aware however, that the car camping pass does not include admission to the festival, which must be purchased separately.

The Cascade Equinox Festival welcomes all in the community, offering Live Sober Campgrounds. Here, campers commit to remaining sober during the event, creating a safe and supportive environment. The only difference between these campgrounds and regular ones is that no alcohol is allowed, ensuring a respectful atmosphere for all campers.

For those looking for a more traditional camping experience, complimentary walk-in camping is provided, located on a grassy field for easy accessibility to the festival grounds.

Lastly, for those festival lovers in an RV, bus, or larger vehicle, there are deluxe RV Passes available for purchase including a 10'x40' space for six people, complete with power, sewer and water hookups.

Cascade Equinox Festival
Fri., Sept. 22-Sun., Sept. 24
Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center
3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond
$59-$279

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

