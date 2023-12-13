Deck the Halls with These Holiday Jams

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bands: Little Steven, James Brown, The Three Suns and Maybe this Christmas Tree collection

Back in the late 1980s, when the compact disc format was just blowing up, I started collecting Christmas CDs. I now have close to 70, along with a handful of vinyl albums.

So, I consider myself somewhat qualified to recommend some of my favorites, in no particular order. These musical offerings are also good for celebrating Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and any other winter holidays.

HO, HO, HO, here we go!





A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector (1963)

This is the Holy Grail of rock 'n' roll Christmas albums, featuring The Ronettes, The Crystals, Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans, and Darlene Love's "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)," which is my all-time favorite rock 'n' roll Christmas song. I'm not alone, as many other artists have covered this classic. Fun fact: a 17-year-old Cher sings backup behind Darlene on this song.

Cher - Christmas (2023)

To round out this festive circle of karma, Darlene Love sings backup on Cher's fresh take on "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)." Other guests include Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Tyga and Cyndi Lauper. This brand-new release — Cher's first-ever Christmas album — includes holiday staples and some original tunes. "DJ Play a Christmas Song," which leads off the album, just might become a new Christmas classic. Be sure to Cher this album with all your friends!





Ultimate Christmas Cocktails, Volumes 1-3 (1996)

As part of the Capitol Ultra Lounge series, this is the motherlode of classic retro lounge Christmas tunes. Billy May, Lena Horne, Lou Rawls, Dean Martin, Peggy Lee, Nancy Wilson, Nat King Cole, Martin Denny, Sammy Davis, Jr. and many others. Just add cocktails and snow!





Reggae Christmas from Studio One (1992)

There is a gaggle of reggae collections out there, but this old-school gem is my favorite, featuring Dillinger and the Brentford Harmonics, The Heptones, The Wailers featuring Bob Marley and Freddie McGregor. Irie stuff, mon!





The Three Suns - A Ding Dong Dandy Christmas (1959)

This instrumental trio — two brothers and a cousin — from the New York City area, started its run in the 1940s. The Three Suns will radiate smiles and festive fun! If you like a helping of heavy tuba with your classic Christmas tunes, this album is for you!





'Tis The Season for Los Straitjackets! (2002)

Thirteen rockin' Christmas instrumentals from everyone's favorite lucha-libre-mask-wearing combo. These guys can really bring it and they smash this yule log of mirth that will rock any holiday gathering.





Maybe This Christmas Tree - Various Artists (2004)

A punky, new-wavy collection of tunes by artists including Lisa Loeb, The Polyphonic Spree, The Ravonettes and Death Cab For Cutie doing a stripped-down, but dramatic reading of "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)."





James Brown's Funky Christmas (1995)

Every holiday celebration can always use a little funk, and who better to bring it than the Godfather of Christmas, errrrrrrr, Soul, himself, Mister James Brown! It's Showtime! Get down with titles like, "Go Power at Christmas Time," "Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto," "Soulful Christmas" and "Hey, America."





A Six Degrees Collection: Christmas Remixed, Holiday Classics Re-Grooved, Volumes 1-2 (2003) (2005)

I love the originality of these two collections. Contemporary producers lay down their spin on holiday staples, resulting in extended, hip-hoppy, cool-vibe remixes. Listen to tripped-out classic cuts by Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, Charles Brown, Duke Ellington and Mel Tormé like you've never heard them before.





Little Steven's Underground Garage presents Christmas A Go Go (2008)

A compilation of some of the coolest Christmas songs ever! Highlights include Keith Richards' rocking take on the Chuck Berry chestnut, "Run Rudolph Run," the Ramones' "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)," The Chevelles' "Come All Ye Faithful Surfer Girls," and Soupy Sales' "Santa Claus is Surfin' To Town." This one promises you and yours a cool yule!



Monster Ballads Xmas (2007)

This one's for all the headbangers on your Christmas list. How can you go wrong with metal mayhem like Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister with Lita Ford, Queensryche, Dokken and Stryper grinding out power ballad versions of your favorite holiday songs?!





A Very Special Christmas, #1 (1987) and #3 (1997)

Released 10 years apart, these two volumes were part of a larger series of compilations released to benefit the Special Olympics. The debut features an A-list lineup, including Whitney Houston, The Pretenders, Run-D.M.C., U2, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Stevie Nicks and others. Volume 3 goes deeper, with more Christmas classics from Sting, Smashing Pumpkins, No Doubt, Sheryl Crow, Mary J. Blige, Tracy Chapman and Patti Smith. All solid performances with lots to like here. A personal favorite, from Volume 3, is Rev Run & the Christmas All Stars, featuring Mase, Puff Daddy, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Salt N' Pepper, Onyx & Keith Murray getting down on "Santa Baby."





Lucinda Williams - Have Yourself A Rockin' Little Christmas (2021)

She takes names and kicks ass; the Godmother of Cool, Lucinda Williams, wails away and rocks her way through these yuletide rockers and ballads. Nobody does it like Lucinda does it.





Evan Johns and his H-Bombs - Please, Mr. Santa Claus (1990)

This one's a sentimental favorite. Intrigued by the description of this Austin-based combo, I ordered it from a catalog back when I was living and working in the boonies of Navajoland in northern Arizona and New Mexico. This EP, packed with rocking instrumentals like "Mule Size Yuletide," "Snowed In," "Cocktails at the Cabin" and the classic "Telstar," will liven up any holiday celebration.





Boots Randolph with Tommy Newsom's Jazztet - Christmas at Boots' Place (1992)

Boots Randolph was to the tenor saxophone what Al Hirt was to the trumpet — smoooooth! Plus, my dad was a big fan, so I play this CD in his honor. These are some top-notch jazz players nailing down some Christmas classics, perfect for your next old-school holiday fondue party.





Melissa Etheridge - A New Thought for Christmas (2008)

Being from Kansas, as am I, Melissa is a longtime favorite of mine. Several years ago, she rocked the Athletic Club of Bend, one of my favorite shows over the past 12 years we've lived here. So, of course, this album rocks, too. She nails the classic, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and "Glorious" will hit home and moisten the eyes.





The Ultimate Christmas Album, Volumes 1 and 2 (late 1990s)

What a bargain! 50 original songs by the original artists on two CDs! Disc 1 highlights include Brenda Lee, the Drifters, Gene Autry, Alvin & the Chipmunks, Donny Hathaway and Johnny Maestro & the Brooklyn Bridge, among others. Disc 2 decks the halls with the likes of the Beach Boys, the Carpenters, the Jackson Five, Burl Ives, Stevie Wonder and Dean Martin. There's something here for everyone!





The Edge of Christmas (1995)

A cool assortment of edgy yuletide tunes led by the heart-tugging collaboration between Bing Crosby and David Bowie, "Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy." Other artists include Queen, the Pretenders, Kate Bush, the Cocteau Twins, the Pogues and the Ramones. This poppy, new wavey batch of songs is sure to brighten your holidaze.





Home Alone Christmas (1993)

Music from the two "Home Alone" movies, including Darlene Love's other Christmas song, "All Alone On Christmas," written by Steven Van Zandt and backed by members of the E Street Band and the Miami Horns. Other highlights include Alan Jackson, John Williams, TLC, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Southside Johnny Lyon and Mel Tormé.





Merry Axemas: A Guitar Christmas (1997)

All instrumentals all the time - some of your favorite Christmas songs shredded by guitar monsters like Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jeff Beck, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Richie Sambora. These hot rockers and steamy ballads will melt the snow!