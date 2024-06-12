Elk Lake Resort's Music on the Water

As the days get longer, the sun shines brighter and summer in Central Oregon kicks into full swing, there's nothing better than spending a day outdoors followed by a warm evening of live music.

click to enlarge Elk Lake Resort The 11th Annual Music on the Water Summer Series at Elk Lake offers free live music by talented local and regional bands.

Elk Lake Resort brings its 11th Annual Music on the Water Series this summer, offering tunes from a variety of talented local and regional bands. Experience the best of both worlds by enjoying a day in the sun at the lake and then relaxing to live music in the late afternoon.

Elk Lake Resort, one of the many stunning lakes nestled along the Cascade Lakes Highway, is home to a variety of summer activities including sailing, paddle boarding, camping, outdoor music and more. Summertime is the perfect season for locals and visitors to enjoy Elk Lake with its breathtaking mountain views, vast landscapes and scenic beauty. Visitors can spend their days kayaking across the crystal-clear water, hiking the surrounding trails or simply lounging on the sandy shores.

The Elk Lake Music Series kicks off on July 6 and runs through Aug. 31, featuring nine artists. The music show is free and starts at 5pm between the lodge and the lake. Attendees can bring their own blankets and chairs to set up a comfortable spot to enjoy the performances. Food and drinks are offered at Elk Lake Resort Lodge Bar and Restaurant, serving quality, sustainable, locally grown foods and a rotation of regional ales.

The upcoming music lineup for the Elk Lake Music on the Water 2024:

July 6 - Pacific Roots

July 13 - Alicia Viani

July 20 -Alcyon Massive

July 27 - Sleepless Truckers

August 3 - The Erins

August 10 - Derek Michael Marc

August 17 - JT & The Mudbugs

August 24 - Skillethead

August 31 - Joanna Lee

Whether you're a local or a visitor, the Elk Lake Resort Summer Music Series offers an ideal way to experience the natural beauty and vibrant community of Central Oregon. Enjoy the perfect combination of sun-soaked days and music-filled evenings at one of Bend's iconic lakes.

Elk Lake Resort Music on the Water Summer Series

July 16-Aug. 31, 5pm

Elk Lake Resort and Marina

60000 Century Dr., Bend